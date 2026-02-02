Yankees May Have Missed Big by Ignoring Eugenio Suárez

Eugenio Suárez just signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million deal. That's the same guy who crushed 49 homers last season. The same guy the Yankees could have grabbed to solve their third base mess. They never even made a call.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal reunites Suárez with the Reds, where he spent seven productive years and smashed 189 home runs from 2015 through 2021. The contract includes a mutual option for 2027, giving both sides flexibility based on how things go.

Think about what the Yankees are working with right now. Ryan McMahon came over at the deadline and immediately struggled at the plate, hitting just .208 in pinstripes. Great glove, sure. But the bat has been a black hole in a lineup that desperately needs production from every spot.

Suárez finished last season with 49 home runs and 118 RBIs between Arizona and Seattle. He ranked fifth in the majors in homers and fourth in RBIs. Those numbers would have looked real good slotted into the Yankees lineup, especially with the short porch in right field built for his left-handed power.

What Makes This Hurt Even More

Sep 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The price tag stings. Just $15 million for proven pop. The Yankees are paying McMahon $16 million per year through 2027, and getting a fraction of the offensive output. Brian Cashman keeps saying a full spring training will unlock something in McMahon's bat, but that's banking on potential rather than adding certainty.

Suárez brings more than just home run power. He's a veteran who knows how to handle October pressure. He hit a massive grand slam for Seattle in last year's ALCS and finished the postseason with multiple clutch hits. The Yankees need that kind of experience after falling short again.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ way the contract was set up would have been a perfect fit for a team like New York. One year with the option means no long-term risk. It's great if it works. If not, you just move on. Suárez even refused more money from Pittsburgh, which, according to reports, was ready to give him a second guaranteed year at the same salary. He picked Cincinnati because of the ballpark and the environment he ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌knows.

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is well known that "Great American Ball Park" is by far the best stadium for home runs in baseball, and it has been leading the league in home runs since its opening in 2003. However, Yankee Stadium's dimensions are just as advantageous for lefty power hitters. Suárez would have been able to take advantage of that right field porch literally every ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

Instead,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Yankees have not made any moves this winter, while the Blue Jays have acquired Dylan Cease and the Orioles have signed Pete Alonso. The Red Sox gave up Alex Bregman, but they are at least making an effort to find a replacement. The Yankees are simply sticking with McMahon and wishing for the best.

Suárez​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is now on his way back to Cincinnati, where he will mainly be the DH. The Reds got a middle-of-the-order bat with power who could easily go over 40 homers in that park for $15 million. The Yankees got nothing because they never ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌tried.

