Yankees Interested in Familiar Face in Free Agency

The New York Yankees still have not signed or traded for an impact player from outside their organization since the trade deadline in July. It's currently the middle of January.

There is one name linked to the Yankees that could change that, but it's still debatable whether it counts as a new face. He's technically an old one. That's Harrison Bader, the formerly non-tendered centerfielder who was let go in 2023 to make room for Jasson Dominguez at the end of that season.

The YES Network's Jack Curry made mention of the Yankees' interest in their former centerfielder on Hot Stove. He is one of the position players that the team has looked into.

Last season with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies, Bader had his best season in the big leagues. It was everything the Yankees were hoping for when they offloaded Jordan Montgomery for him during the 2022 season. Bader hit .277/.347/.449 with 17 homers and 54 RBI. He also had a 122 wRC+ and a 3.2 WAR, according to Fangraphs. It was career highs across the board for Bader.

A jump in bat speed could be a reason for Bader's big year. In 2024, he had a bat speed of 71.2 MPH. That put him in the 38th percentile in baseball. That jumped significantly in 2025. He saw around a 2 MPH increase, with an average bat speed of 73.5 MPH last season. He was in the 71st percentile in baseball.

How Bader Fits

Whether Bader can repeat what he did with his bat is a different discussion. His calling card is that elite centerfield defense. He split time between center and left field last year, and while in center, he had 3 Outs Above Average and 6 Defensive Runs Saved. He played left field in Minnesota because of Byron Buxton. While in left, Bader had a 3 OAA and 7 DRS.

If one had to guess the best use of Bader, it probably wouldn't be an everyday role for the Yankees, at least not at first. Jasson Dominguez would face righties, while Bader faces lefties. Against right-handed pitchers last season, Dominguez hit .274/.348/.420.

The issue with a Bader platoon is that he struggled against southpaws last season. It usually hasn't gone that way for him. He hit .227/.299/.390. It's a stark contrast from what he has done in his career against lefties, where he has hit .245/.312/.448 against them.

The most intriguing thing is what Bader did against righties last year. Against them, he hit .300/.369/.476.

Of course, signing Bader would signify yet another blow to Dominguez, who would see a chunk of his time cut out by somebody he replaced in 2023. Bader, at this point, is a better bat and obviously brings a better glove. That is especially the case if he repeats what he did in 2025. Last year, the Yankees used a renaissance year by Trent Grisham as a way to stifle Dominguez's development, and that could happen this season if they sign Bader.

The reaction to a Bader signing would also be met with groans. Granted, teams should not operate to appease fans, but it would be disappointing to see the team sign Bader only for Kyle Tucker to end up elsewhere. It would further fuel fans' ire toward the current regime led by Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman, who have presided over one of the team's longest championship droughts.

