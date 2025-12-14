Yankees Fans Sharing Frustration With Boring Offseason

The New York Yankees are off to a slow start this offseason while their rivals are making big moves, seeming to leave them in the dust. There is a long way to go before Opening Day, but fans are letting their frustration out on social media as the Yankees bide their time.

The Yankees have made a few moves, all of them reunions so far, with relief pitcher Tim Hill, reliever/starter Ryan Yarbrough, outfielder Trent Grisham and most recently, utility infielder Amed Rosario. With the winter meetings in the rearview mirror, fans are getting antsy.

"Me in 2032 when the Dodgers have just completed a nine peat and the Yankees are still trying to sign Cody Bellinger," one fan wrote, with a video of SpongeBob languidly dragging his legs along the floor.

Me in 2032 when the Dodgers have just completed a nine peat and the Yankees are still trying to sign Cody Bellinger pic.twitter.com/alrkHBSyO7 — MADS ⚾️ (@mdestefano14) December 10, 2025

"I miss baseball. This snails pace offseason stuff is just painful. Could the yankees please do something big so we get a jolt of excitement?" Another wrote.

"Miss the days when the Yankees made major splashes in the offseason 💔," another wrote.

"Me liking every single tweet perpetuating made up rumors that the Yankees may actually do something cool this offseason." another wrote.

Me liking every single tweet perpetuating made up rumors that the Yankees may actually do something cool this offseason. pic.twitter.com/tS7TEwRcZz — Conor Maguire (@cmaguire2008) December 7, 2025

"'This is a mem' no it’s actually my worst nightmare MAKE A MOVE, BRIAN," another wrote.

"Me after the Yankees sign a backup outfielder, a right-handed platoon infielder and a reliever that throws 93 MPH sinkers to round out their offseason," another wrote.

Me after the Yankees sign a backup outfielder, a right-handed platoon infielder and a reliever that throws 93 MPH sinkers to round out their offseason pic.twitter.com/fqusqNri0M — JL (@JLas43_) December 11, 2025

"Yankees offseason is on pause thanks to Cody Bellinger... a guy who was a salary dump just 12 months ago," another wrote.



"Hal Steinbrenner is a joke. He can't sell the team fast enough."

Fans React to Amed Rosario News

Others are responding positively, at least to the news that Rosario is coming back. Rosario isn't the flashiest offseason acquisition the Yankees could make, but he does make sense. The lineup is lefty-heavy, and he is a low-cost, right-handed-hitting utility player.

"Clutch in the postseason," one fan wrote. "That's all you need to tell me. Absolutely glad to have him back."

"Great contract for a good platoon bat, people will be mad tho because this is our only move SO FAR😂," another wrote.

Others praised Rosario's good vibes, including one who said, "Amed’s energy was infectious from the start in pinstripes. Glad he’s back."

Amed’s energy was infectious from the start in pinstripes. Glad he’s back pic.twitter.com/2JZWXjv8zv — tyo (@theyanksonly) December 13, 2025

The Yankees still have plenty of time this offseason, but fans are worried they're falling behind in a market that is moving rapidly around them, sometimes in favor of their fiercest rivals. With any luck, they'll have something to celebrate soon.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!