Yankees, NL East Rival in Talks With Mackenzie Gore

The New York Yankees are still yet to land a major league signing outside of their organization, and a National League rival is in talks with the same Washington Nationals starter they may be after.

The New York Mets and Yankees are both chasing outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason, but it doesn't end there. As the rumors heat up around potential trade target and Nationals starter Mackenzie Gore, the Yankees and Mets may find themselves in yet another subway war for the lefty's talents.

In a recent episode of MLB's Hot Stove, Jack Curry of YES Network named Gore among players the Yankees are talking to at the moment as free agent pitcher options dwindle.

"They've had conversations with the [Milwaukee] Brewers about [Freddy] Peralta [...], they've had conversations with the Nationals about Mackenzie Gore, I think any pitcher out there, any starting pitcher that could possibly be acquired, I think the Yankees are having those conversations," Curry said.

In the cross-town camp, a source recently told Mets On SI that the Mets have spoken to the Nationals about Gore as well. The Yankees have waited too long to make some of their most crucial moves, and fans are anxious they'll lose even more talent to the Mets.

Gore in New York

Jun 10, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Gore, 26, may not go anywhere this offseason. The Nationals are clearly fielding offers for Gore, however, and are open to trades under their new head of baseball operations (via The Athletic). Gore logged a 4.17 ERA over 30 starts in 2025 and is under club control for two more years.

The Yankees are being urged to do everything in their power to land one year of Brewers starting pitcher Peralta, and they should -- but if they don't, Gore is younger and offers a little wiggle room for an injured and aging Yankees rotation currently counting on everything going right.

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon projected to re-join the Yankees in late spring/early summer, the Yankees' rotation is a little skinny with Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough making up the Opening Day mix. Assuming one of them gets hurt, as Chris Kirschner of The Athletic recently put it, the Yankees are "one spring training injury away from Paul Blackburn being in the Opening Day rotation."

With slim pickings in the remaining free agent pool and trade targets in high demand, the Yankees need to so something. Anything. They have missed the mark with too many pitchers already.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!