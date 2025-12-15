Insider Warns Yankees Could Lose Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees are after Cody Bellinger this offseason, but as a recent Scott Boras press appearance proved yet again, so is everyone else.

In a Reddit AMA on the Yankees' offseason, MLB Insider Bryan Hoch warned Yankee fans of the "real possibility" the Yankees could lose the beloved outfielder to another big market team offering more money.

"There's definitely a ceiling, and after seeing how last week went in Orlando, I'd brace for a real possibility that Bellinger winds up elsewhere," Hoch wrote in response to a question about the Yankees' budget for Bellinger. "Certain teams (cough, cough, the [New York] Mets) are in need of an offseason splash and have shown willingness to go places others won't."

"Bellinger liked his time with the Yankees, they've made no secret of wanting him back, but let's be realistic -- when Scott Boras says there's eight teams involved, the chances of Bellinger accepting less than top dollar to come back seems like a fantasy."

Bellinger to the Mets?

The Mets would make sense as a landing place for Bellinger, but it would be a heavy blow to the Yankees, who just lost Juan Soto to the cross-town rival just last offseason. Bellinger was acquired in an effort to make up for that loss. The Mets, whose underwhelming (well, disappointing) offseason has fans skeptical about their season to come.

The Mets traded away long-time outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers earlier this offseason, so there is a gap where Bellinger could go. They also let closer Edwin Diaz go to the Los Angeles Dodgers, so there is room in the payroll, and Bellinger would give fans something to hope for.

Boras' cryptically-delivered list of Bellinger's interested teams at the winter meetings included the Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds, the Mets, his former team in the Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels.

Yankees' Outfield Without Bellinger

Without Bellinger, the Yankees are looking at an odd situation in the outfield. They have Aaron Judge, of course, and recently re-acquired Trent Grisham, so that third spot is likely to go to recently-promoted prospect Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez, neither of whom are considered ideal. Both are expected to get a shot at the position in the spring, if they can't get Bellinger.

The Yankees may also go after top free agent Kyle Tucker, who would bring slugging power and, presumably, more upside given his slight edge on age, but is the slightly inferior defender and would likely be more expensive.

Boras has a reputation for working with the highest bidder, and it may mean the Yankees will have to kiss Bellinger goodbye.

