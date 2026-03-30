Yankees' Prior History Against Opposing Pitchers in Mariners Series

The New York Yankees have known their pitching rotation for quite some time, and they had an extra day to prepare themselves for what's to come in Seattle.

New York has played just three games in the last five days. For a team that is riding a ton of momentum, that may not be to their advantage.

Playing everyday will certainly catch up to them, but for now, they're able to enjoy their 3-0 record. Seattle sits at 2-2 as they're fresh off a split with the Cleveland Guardians.

Now, the Yankees know who is standing in front of them at T-Mobile Park, where they'll face one of the best rotations in baseball.

1. Luis Castillo

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (58) reacts after the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Castillo is the fifth man in this Mariners rotation as the team opted to start four others ahead of him. That's not to say he's the weakest link, but it's certainly something the Yankees would love to take advantage of.

Keep in mind, Aaron Judge has a career 1.300 OPS against Castillo. Paul Goldschmidt has seen the most at-bats against him, by far, with 43. Cody Bellinger and Amed Rosario are the only other two with 20+.

Castillo, who carries a career 3.55 ERA. has found plenty of success against the Yankees in his career, whether it be with the Cincinnati Reds or Mariners. The right-hander has logged a 2.74 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings and seven starts when facing off against New York.

2. Logan Gilbert

Mar 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) pitches to the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Gilbert is set to do battle with Max Fried for these teams' final game in the month of March. Gilbert, to no surprise, was the Mariners' Opening Day starter. He went 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits.

Rosario has done extremely well against Gilbert, as he's 7-14 in his career with a 1.319 OPS. Judge is 5-16 with a pair of doubles and has also drawn four walks, which equals the rest of the Yankees lineup combined against the righty.

Gilbert has had a lot of trouble against the Yankees up to this point in his career, though, owning a 6.57 ERA over 37 innings and seven appearances.

3. George Kirby

Feb 24, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby (68) during the first inning between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Kirby sits at 1-0 after his six-inning, one-run gem on March 27 against Cleveland.

The entire Yankees lineup combined is just 3-31 against Kirby. Jose Caballero has two of those hits while, unexpectedly, Randal Grichuk has the third.

In his two prior outings against New York throughout his career, both of which came in 2023, Kirby posted a 1.80 ERA over 15 innings with 11 strikeouts.

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