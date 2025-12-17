Yankees Should Avoid Blockbuster Brewers Trade

The New York Yankees' offseason is off to a slow start, and they are still shopping for a starting pitcher to strengthen the rotation when the spring comes. A recent proposed trade from Bleacher Report would get them Milwaukee Brewers star starter Freddy Peralta, but at a price they shouldn't pay.

The Yankees have made it clear that they are open-minded on the subject of trading away All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm, currently one of their strongest infielders, and the proposed trade offers a 1-for-1 trade for Peralta.

"Do the Brewers really need Chisholm?" Zachary D. Rymer wrote for Bleacher Report. "Not if you're a fan of Brice Turang, and who isn't after his output of 10.3 rWAR across the last two seasons?"



"Either Chisholm (to third base) or Turang (to shortstop) could change positions to accommodate this move, though, and it would promise to be worth the Brewers' while for one reason: home runs."

"The long ball was their offense's only weakness in 2025, and that factored into an NLCS sweep by the Dodgers in which they got out-homered 6-to-1."

The Yankees haven't outlined a plan for second base if they do move on from Chisholm, and they already have a troubling question mark at shortstop.

Issues With the Trade

Chisholm also isn't a third baseman, as he stated himself amid a harrowing summertime infield shuffle, and would be unlikely to take the 2B role away from Turang in Milwaukee, as Rymer points out. The Yankees could go after another second baseman, but other than Bo Bichette (who has recently begun advertising himself as a second base option in free agency), the Yankees are unlikely to find an upgrade for the position.

The Brewers don't need a second baseman, and the Yankees do.

Why Trade Chisholm?

Other commentators, including MLB's Bryan Hoch and Hot Stove host Harold Reynolds have suggested that the Yankees' interest in a Chisholm trade might be due to his fit in the clubhouse, as Chisholm is known to be a big personality who wears his heart on his sleeve, but the Yankees have not commented on the theory directly.

As for Peralta, the likelihood of a trade will be clearer for the Yankees in about two weeks. Current target Tatsuya Imai will need to be signed somewhere by January 2, and the Yankees and Chicago Cubs are considered finalists for the Japanese starter's talents. That would fix their SP hole and excite fans, but of course, remains to be seen.

The Yankees could get a good return on Chisholm, but his contributions on offense and defense in 2025 were undeniably valuable, and their infield suffers from a serious shortage of batting power with a notable exception in presumed first baseman Ben Rice. Chisholm was in the 88th percentile among defenders with a 5 OAA, and offensively, smashed 31 home runs and stole 31 bases this regular season.

The Yankees are hurting for another starting pitcher, but they have too many infield questions to sacrifice Chisholm, especially to a team that doesn't particularly need his talents.

