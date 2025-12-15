Rangers GM Shoots Down Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees' shortstop situation this offseason is nebulous to say the least, but a recent trade rumor that might have solved the problem appears to be a no-go.

Last week, the Yankees were rumored to have checked in on Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager, who might have been an ideal shortstop solution for the current question mark among Anthony Volpe (out and recovering in the spring), Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera.

This week, however, Rangers general manager Chris Young has shot down the idea that the team is currently shopping the shortstop, describing the rumors as "overblown."

“While I understand teams checking in, I think that’s been overblown,” Young said on MLB Network Radio, h/t Mark Suleymanov. "We are not shopping Corey Seager, we want Corey Seager to help us win our next championship.”



Seager Trade Rumor

The rumor, which also circulated just under a month ago, has not always been unrealistic. In November, the Rangers seemed to be softer on the subject. Now, it seems, the league has gotten their final answer.

"While the Rangers have noted the interest and haven't explicitly said he's unavailable, they haven't engaged in deeper discussions," Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News wrote at the time. "Other teams that have inquired include Atlanta and the New York Yankees."

In that instance, Yankees insider Bill Madden shot the rumor down, simply replying "Not ugly?" to a tweet describing the remaining cost of Seager's contract as "not ugly."

Yankees' Current Shortstop Situation

The trade would have quelled fans' fears for the infield, though. This year, current shortstop Volpe was a pariah for his league-leading number of fielding errors (he ended the season in second place, but the summer was a real stinker), and his underwhelming offense.

It seems, in retrospect, that some of Volpe's more glaring issues are being chalked up to a shoulder injury that required a surgery this offseason, causing him to miss the beginning of next season, but fans are hesitant to believe the hype. In the meantime, Caballero and Cabrera are expected to duke it out for the position come spring, and the Yankees have not implied that they are shopping for outside help.

The team is still dedicated to landing another hard-hitting outfielder, whether they can get Cody Bellinger back or not, and are pursuing a starting pitcher (at least, they have said that they are, answers from their front office have varied).

As for infield moves, they have re-acquired Amed Rosario (likely to serve as a platoon bat for current third baseman Ryan McMahon) and may trade Jazz Chisholm, per the rumor mill, to meet some of their more pressing objectives.

