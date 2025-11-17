Yankees Should Avoid Two Free Agent Japanese Infielders

The New York Yankees are always in the market for the best of the best, and this offseason is no exception. But while general manager Brian Cashman stated that the team has gone too long without a Japanese star on their roster, they should avoid springing for two sought-after free agent infielders who just don't make sense with their current priorities.

The Athletic's Brendan Kuty named Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto among the most popular free agent infielders from Japan, and while the Yankees will want to be in the mix for anyone putting up good numbers from anywhere in the world, the two players are not a good fit for their current infield priorities.

Munetaka Murakami

Murakami enjoys the nickname "Murakami-sama" in Japan, which alludes to the idea that his performance at the plate could only be reached by God. The nickname was Japan's Word of the Year for 2022. In 2025, Murakami moved from the Japan Central League, where he batted .273/ .379/ .663 with a 1.043 OPS over 56 games, to the Japan Eastern League, where he batted .364/ .462/ .636 with a 1.098 OPS over 13 games.

Still, Murakami is a first baseman, and the Yankees have made it clear that they consider utility player Ben Rice to be their everyday first baseman heading into 2026, and they certainly don't need more lefty bats in their lineup given the already-poor balance.

"While Murakami packs prodigious power, he’s a left-handed hitter with swing-and-miss concerns and poor defensive skills at first base," Kuty wrote. "Cashman said he views Ben Rice as an everyday player next year, most likely at first. Rice, 26, put up a 131 OPS+ last season, and though he needs to work on his defense, he’ll be on a rookie contract, helping the Yankees keep costs down at a key position. Britton projects an eight-year, $158.5 million contract for Murakami.

Kazuma Okamoto

Okamoto is the likelier option, but still isn't an ideal fit. He would be an upgrade at the plate from current third baseman Ryan McMahon, who posted the highest strikeout rate in the majors for his 2025 regular season, but the Yankees may keep McMahon on purely for his Gold Glove-caliber defense, and the cost. The Yankees are prioritizing outfielders and pitchers at the moment, and while it's bad form to assume, they likely won't go for an expensive replacement after a season riddled with losses due to sloppy infield defense.

"Okamoto, however, hits right-handed, and the Yankees might want to pair Rice with a righty to face tough left-handers and on days Rice spends behind the plate," Kuty wrote on Okamoto. "But if they were to go that route, it feels more likely they would look for a cheaper, shorter-term commitment at the position rather than Okamoto, another Boras client whom Britton projects to receive a four-year, $78.5 million pact. Last season, the Yankees used Paul Goldschmidt at first base versus lefties on a one-year, $12.5 million deal."

The conversation about the best of the Nippon League has exploded following yet another World Series victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers, largely on the backs of their Japanese superstars. Shohei Ohtani just took home his fourth career MVP award, and gave an unbelievable two-way showing in the postseason. He is considered among the best players — if not the best player — in baseball right now. They also boast the talents of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose postseason performance won him an extremely hard-earned World Series MVP award, and starting pitcher Rōki "Bailalo Roki" Sasaki.

It's possible the Yankees go another year without a big-name Japanese star on the roster, unless they can swing Tatsuya Imai, a right-handed, 27-year-old starting pitcher they are reportedly in the mix for. If they don't manage to land Imai, they will hope to sign a star from Japan in the 2026 offseason. They clearly feel that it's been too long since they were considered a prime destination for Nippon League players making a move to the MLB.

