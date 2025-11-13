Yankees See Breakout Star As Everyday Option for 2026

Ben Rice had a breakout season with the New York Yankees in 2025, playing first base and catcher and showing incredible promise for the future. It's clearly made an impact on the front office, and in a recent interview, general manager Brian Cashman talked about the trust the team has in the up-and-comer.

"He very well could be," Cashman said, when asked whether he considered Rice a strong option to be their everyday first baseman. "I view Ben Rice as having an everyday role in the big leagues for us next year — whether it's at first, right now the lane is first base, I have no doubt teams will continue to come after our players, Rice included, for trade conversations."

"Right now, as it is, he's in our lineup and the more likely spot would be first base, but he can catch as well. I have Wells as our catcher and him at first but you never know how the winds of change blow here every winter, and there will be challenge trades made to us or by us, and most will lead nowhere. [...] I see him at first base without a doubt."

With current first baseman Paul Goldschmidt beginning to age past his prime, Rice seems like the likeliest option for first base with Austin Wells returning for the catcher role. If the Yankees do decide to strengthen the catcher position — and it seems like they might — they could easily opt for Rice.

Rice's Stellar Sophomore Year

iSep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) scores a run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rice broke out in 2025 with an elite offensive performance, batting .255/ .337/ .499 with an .836 OPS (second only to Aaron Judge in the Yankees' lineup). His .499 slugging percentage was second only to Judge as well. At only 26, Rice is proving that the future of the Yankees (several emerging from their farm system) is a bright one, even as they face the (however distant) possibility of Judge retiring.

Cashman commented on the young slugger's second season in pinstripes in the same interview.

"We're really proud of the season he just had," Cashman said. "He's always hit, and he continued to back that up and he had a huge impact for us thankfully this year, especially when [Giancarlo] Stanton went down. He really softened that blow significantly in Stanton's absence and obviously forced his way into the lineup on an everyday basis the rest of the way."

In a pinch, the Yankees certainly could make up for Wells' poor offensive showing in 2025 with Rice at catcher, and see about shopping for another first baseman/infield utility player.

