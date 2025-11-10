Yankees Should Target Mets Struggling Reliever?
To fix their bullpen, the New York Yankees might have to take a few risks. One of those risks could be Ryan Helsley, the reliever who struggled mightily down the stretch for the crosstown Mets after they traded for him at the deadline.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote about potential free agents, and one name he mentioned was Helsley.
“Helsley was a disaster for the Mets after they acquired him at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals. In 22 games for New York, he had a 7.20 ERA. Obviously, those are disastrous numbers, and Mets fans are overjoyed he will be playing elsewhere in 2026,” Kirschner wrote in the Athletic.
“So why should the Yankees be interested? Helsley struggled with pitch tipping. That was the main reason his numbers tanked with the Mets. If that issue has been resolved, he could be a bounce-back candidate. His stuff+ this season was 127, the second-best mark of his career. His fastball sits just below 100 mph, and he pairs it with a nasty slider. Helsley compiled the second-most fWAR among relievers between 2022 and 2024. If his 2025 season was an aberration, signing him to a one-year deal could be a steal this winter.”
Two bad months with a team historically prone to collapses should not deter the Yankees from making a move for a reliever the likes of Helsley. That is especially the case if his biggest issue was pitch tipping, as Kirschner mentioned.
The Case for Helsley
He joined a staff of Mets pitchers with a laundry list of pitching afflictions, and the combination of being lost in the shuffle and the anxieties of playing for a new team probably made those issues even more pronounced. Despite that, his track record speaks for itself. Helsley has a career 2.96 ERA. In 319.2 innings dating back to 2019, he has 105 saves.
Helsley is also one of the hardest throwers in the league, and for as bad as it went with the Mets, that was the one constant. He averaged 99.3 MPH on his fastball. This helps the Yankees, as they were middle of the road this year in terms of fastball velocity. Their 94.4 MPH average fastball velocity was 14th in MLB. That could change after a full season of Camilo Doval, Cam Schlittler, David Bednar and a potential signing of Helsley.
Helsley Speaks on his Struggles
The veteran closer Helsley opened up about what went wrong with the Mets. He said the transition to New York was his biggest issue.
"I didn't think it was going to be as hard a transition as it was," Helsley said, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. "I think it's only human nature to want to show your value, probably press a little too hard, too much, maybe overthink things or overwork things instead of being the same guy I had been the last four years."
Helsley also mentioned the pitch tipping.
"Obviously, I made a couple of mechanical changes, posture changes with my hands, so that's a big adjustment after pitching the same way for the majority of my career. But I think it'll benefit me in the long run to be there and not have to worry about possibly tipping again."
