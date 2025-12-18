What Bo Bichette's Free Agency News Means for Yankees

One of the top position players remaining on the free agent market is open to a position change, which in turn could spark some interest from the New York Yankees.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Toronto Blue Jays stalwart Bo Bichette has begun letting teams know that he's at least open to moving over to second base from his usual post at shortstop.

"According to sources, the two-time All-Star has let potential suitors know that he is ready, willing and able to move to second base, the position he played for the first time in his big-league career during this year’s World Series," Feinsand wrote.

With Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stating that he's "open-minded" regarding a potential trade of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was nothing short of excellent in his first full year with the club in 2025, maybe Bichette could emerge as the long-term option at second if the organization can stomach handing him a massive contract.

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bichette's Fit with Yankees

It's no secret that New York needs more right-handed bats, and with room for another premier hitter atop the club's lineup, Bichette would fit like a glove from that perspective if the Yankees were to ever seriously pursue him.

The 27-year-old slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs in 628 plate appearances for the Blue Jays this past season. He missed the club's first two playoff series while dealing with a PCL sprain in his knee, but he returned during the World Series and went 8-for-23 while also blasting a three-run homer in their Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bichette has one of the top "hit" tools in the league, evidenced by his career .294 batting average, and he's launched at least 18 homers in each of his last four full big-league campaigns.

He never played second base during the regular season for Toronto, but he did appear in five Fall Classic contests there and didn't commit an error over 32 innings during that span.

If the Yankees feel comfortable with how Bichette's skill set would translate over to the position on a full-time basis, he'd make perfect sense as a splash addition that would also deliver a huge blow to the Blue Jays in the process.

The Chisholm Conundrum

Before Bichette emerges as a realistic target for New York, it must first determine how to proceed with Chisholm.

Again, the 2024 trade deadline acquisition who came over from the Miami Marlins performed at a near superstar level for the Yankees this past year.

Chisholm tied for the most home runs (31) and third-most fWAR (4.4) among qualified primary second basemen in 2025. Additionally, he slashed .242/.332/.481 to go with 31 stolen bases, making him just the third individual in franchise history to turn in a 30-30 season.

He was also a Gold Glove-caliber defender at the position with two Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and eight Outs Above Average (OAA).

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) throws to first for an out against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) in the eighth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With an extension nowhere in sight as Chisholm enters his final year of club control before reaching free agency next offseason while a trade seems to be at least within the realm of possibility should the Yankees net a suitable return, it's worth wondering if the 27-year-old is long for New York.

If the Yankees decide not to retain him beyond the 2026 campaign, perhaps they'd still go after Bichette and look to temporarily slot him in at shortstop, where he posted -12 DRS and -13 OAA in 2025, over the likes of José Caballero and Anthony Volpe before moving him to second once Chisholm is out of the picture in 2027.

Should Chisholm be dealt for starting pitching help, however, then a world exists in which New York spends the money earmarked for someone like Tatsuya Imai on Bichette and thus puts a bow on its core for the 2026 season and beyond.

There's a lot of moving parts, and there's no concrete indication that the Yankees have real interest in Bichette at the moment, but his willingness to move to second base opens up some intriguing possibilities for New York.

