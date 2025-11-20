Yankees Sign 25-Year-Old Rangers Infielder

The New York Yankees have made an early move to bring in some organizational infield depth.

According to MLB.com's transaction log, the Yankees have signed Jonathan Ornelas to a minor league contract after he elected free agency a little over two weeks ago on November 6.

According to insider Francys Romero, the deal includes an invite to big-league spring training and a midseason opt-out that he could exercise if he is not placed on New York's 40-man roster beforehand.

Jonathan Ornelas (25) has signed a minor league deal with the Yankees.



The contract includes an invitation to MLB Spring Training camp and a midseason opt-out.



Ornelas has a strong chance to make the team, as the Yankees could be without Anthony Volpe until May. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 20, 2025

Ornelas' Professional Career

The Texas Rangers selected Ornelas in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft as a high schooler, and he subsequently forewent his commitment to the University of Tennessee after signing for $622,800.

Ornelas would later make his major league debut for the Rangers during the 2023 season and slash .143/.250/.143 across eight plate appearances. He was not on the club's roster throughout their playoff run that year, which culminated in the first World Series title in franchise history.

He posted a .527 OPS in 18 games and 40 trips to the plate for Texas in 2024, and while he played in four games with the club this past year, Ornelas was designated for assignment in May.

The Atlanta Braves ended up acquiring him via trade, and he spent the rest of the season in the organization, logging two hits in four plate appearances in the majors to go alongside a .605 OPS in Triple-A.

Ornelas went on to elect free agency, as previously mentioned, and thus landed with the Yankees.

Could Ornelas Help Yankees?

Ornelas won't provide much with the bat, evidenced by a career .711 OPS in the minors, but his defense and positional flexibility make him a somewhat intriguing depth piece for the Yankees.

The 25-year-old has primarily played shortstop as a professional, spending parts of 65 contests there between the majors and minors in 2025, and he's largely touted as an above-average defender with good athleticism.

As a result, perhaps he could step in at the position next season if need be depending on how Anthony Volpe's recovery from shoulder surgery goes. José Caballero is expected to start there, but Ornelas is already among the top ancillary options at shortstop behind him.

Additionally, Ornelas has spent time at second base, third base, left field and center field, meaning the Yankees could call on him in a pinch to fill a number of different roles as well.

New York's roster will likely look quite a bit different at the end of the offseason, and it has a number of bench options already present who could make Ornelas' path to the big leagues convoluted, but he's a solid player with plenty of experience who shouldn't be completely overlooked.

