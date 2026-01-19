Yankees Sign Former A's OF to Minor League Deal

Coming off an injury in the 2025 season, the New York Yankees decided to take a chance on outfielder and first baseman Seth Brown, according to Just Baseball's Aram Leighton.

The 33-year-old played just 38 games last year as he's now signed to a minor league contract. The biggest aspect of his deal is the invite to Spring Training which could make or break his season.

Regardless, this is yet another depth signing but one that doesn't turn the attention away from their ongoing Cody Bellinger negotiations.

Bringing in a guy like Brown can only do so much, though it's worth taking a deeper look at his numbers.

Seth Brown: By The Numbers

For the first time in his seven-year career, Brown will be playing for a team other than the Athletics. Dating back to his MLB debut in 2019, the utility man has always worn an A's uniform.

Brown has played in 568 career games as he played in 100+ from 2021-24. 150 games is the most action he's seen in a single season, coming in 2022 where he also had a career high 500 at-bats.

With 1641 career ABs, it's important to note that nearly a third of those came in a single season nearly four years ago. Again, he's coming off an injury that held him to just 38 games and 65 at-bats.

Brown sports a career .226 batting average with an OPS of .712. Neither of those numbers jump off the chart, and it's worth noting his OPS has gone down each of the last four seasons.

Brown Must Earn His Way To The Big Leagues

There are quite a few alarming numbers that just scratch the surface without even looking into his advanced analytics. Brown went from 73 RBIs in 2022 to 52 the following year to 44 the next. He went from walking 51 times to 30 to 25 all while he managed to strikeout 11 more times in 2024 compared to 2023.

With his OPS going from .749 to .662 in a two-year span, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned. Thankfully, this is just a minor league deal that could end up paying off if he manages to get back on track. Otherwise, it'll be an afterthought in no time.

Brown has quite a bit of first base experience in his MLB career and has played every position in the outfield. Should an injury occur or a major slump, Brown could be ready for his time to shine at any given moment.

