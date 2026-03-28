Yankees Starters Make History to Begin Season

If you were to tell somebody before the season started that the New York Yankees would achieve something for the first time since Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte did it, one would assume that it was Gerrit Cole and Max Fried who'd pull it off. They would be half right about who is involved, though.

The thing about the current rotation is that it still has a chance to be one of the best in baseball, and that's without their ace even arriving. The Yankees caught a glimpse of what's possible in the first two games of the season when Fried and Cam Schlittler, the youngster who, at this time last year, wasn't quite pencilled into the organization's plans as prominently, had back-to-back scoreless outings to start the year.

The last time that happened was in 2003. Clemens threw six scoreless innings, striking out five, and outdueling Roy Halladay. Then, Pettitte was even better than Clemens. He hurled seven shutout innings and struck out seven. The future Yankee Cory Lidle was roughed up for five earned runs.

June 27, 2007; Baltimore, MD, USA; New York Yankees pitcher (22) Roger Clemens reacts to getting out of a jam in the fifth innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Clemens gave up 4 runs in 6 innings pitched. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Copyright © 2007 Geoff Burke | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This touch of history almost didn't happen in the first inning on Opening Day. The San Francisco Giants had Fried on the ropes before the ace got out of it. He finished with 7.1 scoreless innings.

Schlittler vs. the Giants

Schlittler didn't provide the length Fried had because the Yankees are watching his innings, but he still put on a show. In his 5.1 innings, he struck out 12 and handled with ease the likes of Rafael Devers, who has owned the Yankees for years, and Matt Chapman.

The Yankee killer Devers was particularly overwhelmed by Schlittler. In the bottom of the first, he struck out looking on three pitches when Austin Wells challenged the call on the field. The third pitch of the at-bat, which had originally been called a ball, was a 98.7 MPH fastball that peppered the outer corner.

In the fourth inning, Devers faced Schlittler again. He blew 98.5 MPH right down the heart of the plate. Devers swung right through it.

Schlittler's stuff was absolutely nasty. He averaged 98.5 MPH on his fastball, while also sitting 95 on his cutter and 98.2 MPH on his sinker. Of the 41 swings that the Giants took, they generated 13 swings and misses.

The young starter not only blew fastballs by them all game, but, when the Giants did make contact, they had an average exit velocity of 83.1 MPH. They especially had no answer for that sinker. They either whiffed or offered weak contact. The Giants had an average exit velocity of 74 MPH against that pitch.

Schlittler today.



5.1 IP

1 hit

2 hard hit balls

8 SO

0 BB



The cutter: He threw 22. 17 of them for strikes. 14 swings, only 1 ball put in play.



But these two sinkers were my favorite pitches of the outing. pic.twitter.com/hGwXwG3mWW — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 27, 2026

After the game, Schlittler said the one thing he was looking to do was be efficient. He more than pulled that off, and, were it not for that pitch count, he would likely have gone just as deep or deeper than Fried.

“I was trying to be as efficient as possible, seeing how far I could get,” Schlittler said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “[The pitch count] was out of my control. It’s partially my fault because I had that little setback, but I’ll just keep building from this week to next week.”

If this is what the Yankees are going to do before Cole and Carlos Rodon even arrive, they should be in good hands in the early goings of the season. This rotation could prove to be one of the best in the sport by the summer, and they'll have a true three-headed monster heading into the playoffs.

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