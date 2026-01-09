Yankees Claim Former Red Sox Pitcher

The New York Yankees have made their first addition of the 2026 offseason with experience at the MLB level. According to a post by the team on social media, the Yankees claimed right-handed relief pitcher Kaleb Ort off waivers. Ort most recently played for the Houston Astros, who waived him after officially signing Japanese star starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai.

Prior to spending two seasons in Houston, the soon-to-be 34 year old spent three seasons with the Yankees' biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox. While he only pitched one out in his MLB debut in 2021, Ort appeared in 25 games (28.1 innings) in 2022 and 21 games (23 innings) in 2024 with Boston.

While Ort started two games for the Red Sox in 2023, the Astros converted him to a full time reliever in 2024. 2025 was his biggest year, pitching 46 innings in 49 games, for an ERA of 4.89 and a WHIP of 1.35. While Ort had the most opportunities last season, his stats suffered greatly

Yankees Looking for More Bullpen Arms

The Yankees' bullpen suffered some major losses this offseason. Both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver departed the team in free agency for their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets. While neither pitcher had a consistent year, with Williams in particular having an incredibly off year, the losses represent thinning at a position the Yankees had tried desprately to bolster.

At the 2025 trade deadline, the Pinstripes brought in David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Camilo Doval from the San Francisco Giants and Jake Bird from the Colorado rockies. While Bednar has since been named the Yankees' closer, Doval's numbers suffered after switching teams and Bird was almost immediately assigned to the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

While adding Ort's proven experience will certainly give the Yankees' bullpen a boost, the team shouldn't rest on its laurels. Blown saves haunted New York all 2025, and the situation could be even worse in 2026 without stronger arms to choose from. The free agency market for relivers is thinning, and the Yankees also need to secure a contract for Cody Bellinger (or another heavy-hitting outfielder) and possibly add another starting pitcher.

Hopefully time with the Yankees pitching coaches has Ort and the rest of the team's relief pitchers in top shape come Opening Night in late March, when the Yankees face off against the Giants from Oracle Park San Francisco ahead of Opening Day.

