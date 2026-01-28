Yankees Star Won't Play in World Baseball Classic

New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is glad to be back home in Pinstripes after a lengthy free agency. While some predicted New York would lose the 30-year old to other contenders, Bellinger signed a five year, $162.5 million contract.

And he's not going anywhere. Not even to the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

In a recent conversation with SNY's Jack Curry, Bellinger said he wouldn't accept an invite to the international tourney, even if Team USA reps offered him a spot.

"I definitely want to do it at some point in my career. Obviously, you never know what the future holds. Don't think this year is gonna be the year," he said. "Going into spring you kinda just wanna focus on what's at hand here and the task at hand. I owe it to the Steinbrenner family and the Yankee organization to go and give my best foot forward and try and win a championship."

Cody Bellinger says that he does not expect to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this year:



"I owe it to the Steinbrenner family and the Yankee organization to go and give my best foot forward and try and win a championship." pic.twitter.com/8ZHr8ytLsJ — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) January 28, 2026

Bellinger's captain on the Yankees, fellow outfielder Aaron Judge, was in much the same situation a few years ago. Judge turned down the opportunity to represent the U.S. in the 2023 WBC, citing his commitment to the team as a reason. However, Judge has been selected this year as captain of Team USA and will represent his country with fellow Yankee David Bednar.

Cody Bellinger Wants to Play in WBC Eventually

Bellinger has little inernational playing experience, with one major exception. In 2007, the Scottsdale, Arizona native appeared in the Little League World Series, coached by his father and former Yankees utility player Clay Bellinger. The team made it to the tournament hosted annually in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but was eliminated from the semifinals.

"It was probably the most fun I had playing baseball," he said of the experience in a 2017 interview with MLB.com. "I think that was the moment for me where I said, 'I really want to do this. I can probably try to do this.' It turned the switch a little bit. I focused on it a little more."

If Bellinger wants to have the opportunity to relive some Little League glory by playing for his country, he could very well have another opportunity before his five year contract is up. While the dates for the next WBC are yet to be set, baseball is making a comeback for the 2028 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles, Bellinger's home turf. The league has yet to confirm whether or not MLBers will be permitted to participate but, if they are, opposing teams better look out for Bellinger's bat.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!