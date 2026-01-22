Yankees Could Upgrade By Trading From Position of Strength

At the start of the 2021 season, the New York Yankees made a surprising move. They traded fan favorite Mike Tauchman, who became one of the best outfielders in baseball in 2019, for Wandy Peralta. It wasn't the first shocking trade involving Tauchman, either, as his acquisition was a surprise, too. The Yankees acquired him from the Rockies before Opening Day. Whatever Brian Cashman's next move may be, it could be akin to either of those Tauchman deals.

If there's one candidate to play the Tauchman role this year, it could be J.C. Escarra, who turned heads at the beginning of last season. Dealing him makes sense.

Sep 8, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman (39) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

At this point, the Yankees have too many lefty catchers. As the roster is currently constructed, Escarra would slot in as a backup behind Austin Wells, and Ben Rice may see some time behind the plate as well.

It shouldn't be hard to find a suitor for him. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, one scout gushed over Escarra at the trade deadline.

"A lot of teams LOVE Escarra," Sherman wrote.

May 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pinch hitter J.C. Escarra (25) is doused by right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) after hitting a tenth inning walkoff sacrifice fly against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Unlocking Escarra

Escarra hit well enough in 2025. He had an 89 wRC+, and his most meaningful moment came in extra innings against the San Diego Padres. He walked it off with a sac fly. With Escarra, though, his calling card was his work behind the plate. He had 5 Framing Runs Saved, according to Baseball Savant.

If one of those teams that loved Escarra, as Sherman put it, comes calling again, they may feel they can unlock something with him. While he was a below-average bat, he had some gaudy underlying numbers.

Escarra flirted with the Mendoza line, and his OPS was closer to the .500s than the .700s, but when he did make contact, it was loud. He had an average exit velocity of 90.8 MPH.

He was a tough at-bat, too. Escarra saw 4.04 pitches per plate appearance. He had a 29.9% squared-up rate, a 20.8% chase rate, and a 19.5% whiff rate. He also came armed with a low strikeout rate of 14.3%, which was coupled with a high walk rate. Escarra walked at an 11.2% clip.

A Potential Deal

Don't expect Tarik Skubal or a shutdown closer, but it wouldn't be so wild to see the Yankees trade him for a middle reliever, who can come in during the fifth and sixth innings. David Bednar was solid, but the bridge to him is rocky at the moment.

The Yankees may finally use Jake Bird, after stashing him in the minors shortly after acquiring him. How will he look, because he fell apart at the close of 2025? Then there's Camilo Doval, who had an aptitude for walking the park. Will he finally find some semblance of control?

There are too many questions that need answers. Hopefully, with Cody Bellinger's heavy lifting done, they can bolster a weakness from last year.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!