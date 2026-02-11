Paul Goldschmidt Has Veteran Wisdom for Yankees Critics

Are the New York Yankees trying to win in 2026 with the same team they had in 2025?

That's the criticism a lot of fans and analysts have been leveraging against the Pinstripes throughout their relatively quiet offseason. If you ask veteran infielder Paul Goldschmidt, who just signed a one-year deal with the Yankees despite turning 39 this year, that's not the case.

In an interview shared by SNY Yankees on social media, Goldschmidt responded to the narrative that the Yankees are "running it back" with the same roster they had in 2025.

"It may be similar, there's some different pieces. It's a different year, it's all different. Nothing from last year carries over to this year, either. We've got to earn every single win, we've got to earn our way into the playoffs, and hopefully we can do that," he said.

"It's a different year, it's all different. Nothing from last year carries over to this year. We've got to earn our way into the playoffs, and hopefully we can do that." pic.twitter.com/Bnv1IRu1Du — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 11, 2026

Goldschmidt went on to describe his mentality going forward, saying that the work starts during Spring Training and that nothing is guaranteed.

"We have a talented roster but, the game's not played on paper. There's a lot of other great teams out there and our job is to go out there and play better than them."

Paul Goldschmidt's Role For the Yankees in 2026

Goldschmidt himself is returning to the Yankees in perhaps a slightly different role than in 2025. While he started many games at first base last year and Ben Rice spent a good chunk of the middle of the season at catcher. Goldschmidt will likely find himself in more of a platoon role in 2026. Rice is expected to be the Yankees' go-to at first, with catcher Austin Wells bouncing back out of a midseason slump by the time the playoffs came.

However, the 16-year major league veteran won't only be on the team in backup and mentorship capacity. He's also killer against left handed pitchers, slashing .336/ .411/ .570 in 149 ABs versus lefties in 2025. That's a huge boost from his overall stats, which sit at .274/ .328/ .403 last year. Whether he starts games at first against left handers or comes in to pinch hit, if those numbers remain consistent, Goldschmidt could be a huge offensive asset.

Between the veteran wisdom and guidance he brings to the team and the potential to shut down left handed aces like Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet or Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Goldschmidt is already earning his place back in Pinstripes.

