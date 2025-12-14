Eagles Superstar Rocks Yankees Cap Before Game

New York and Philadelphia sports fans don't have much love for each other. The Giants and Eagles, as well as the Mets and Phillies, have had longstanding blood feuds. Even the New York Yankees delved into the feud a bit back in 2009. That year, the Yankees faced the World Champion Phillies and emerged with their most recent championship. The thing about these rivalries is that, a lot of the time, the fans are more invested, while the players don't care—case in point with Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, the Super Bowl champion and de facto face of Philadelphia sports, who took down the Kansas City Chiefs last February, showed up to work in none other than a New York Yankees hat. Who could blame him, though?

Uh Oh: Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts arrived at the Lincoln Financial Field rocking a Yankees hat...



Not the best look for the face of Philadelphia sports. pic.twitter.com/1F32eiFjTy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 14, 2025

There isn't a single logo in Philadelphia worth wearing, and that interlocking NY on his fitted is a clean look. Better to go with his Kelly Green Jordan sweatpants and hoodie when the other option is be more Philly-centric. Unfortunately, a "P" or an angry bird isn't quite as fashionable.

Philadelphia and New York sports rivalries aside, the Yankees fitted is one of the great fashion accessories. It can go with literally anything and look good. On the '47 brand website, they described the Yankee logos as "timeless," and that's where the appeal comes from.

"The New York Yankees baseball cap is a lasting fashion icon not just for its aesthetic appeal but also for the traditions it represents," the '47 brand website writes. "As one of the oldest and most successful franchises in baseball history, the Yankees embody a legacy of pride and excellence. And the Yankees cap represents New York itself, a cultural capital. As one of the most popular teams in one of the world's most populous cities, the Yankees cap has become a symbol of a global, cosmopolitan lifestyle, making a seamless transition from the world of sports to the worlds of music, movies, and fashion."

Who can blame Hurts for showing up with that hat? If you look good, you feel good. Plus, even the most irrational Philadelphia sports fans probably wouldn't care what he wears anyway. He gave them their most recent championship, sending Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift ringless at the end of last season. At that point, he can wear what he wants.

Just look how sad Hurts made them at the end of the first half at last year's Super Bowl. You get carte blanche when you do that.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift watches the first half of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

