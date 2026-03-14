Ryan Weathers’ Struggles Could Hurt Yankees Rotation

There's no easy way to say it, but the New York Yankees newest acquisition, Ryan Weathers, simply hasn't been good enough.

He's only made three starts in Spring Training so far, but they've left plenty to be desired. Things weren't looking too bad after his first attempt, but his last two have signaled the future isn't too bright.

Weathers is a guy who's dealt with injuries and hasn't ever pitched more than 100 innings in a season. Yankees fans were right to be upset they had to give up four prospects to bring him in, and now that's a move that looks even more questionable.

Regardless, it's still only Spring Training. Weathers will have plenty of chances to prove himself in the regular season, though he'll undoubtedly be on a tight leash when the likes of Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole return.

Ryan Weathers Looks Rough vs. Atlanta Braves

The Chipper Effect remains real for Dubon pic.twitter.com/YEuIZDjSCb — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 13, 2026

One would've thought this was Weathers' first start of the year with how rusty he looked against Atlanta. The Braves did everything in their power to exploit Weathers' weaknesses, and they did just that as his spring ERA now sits at 8.68.

Weathers has thrown just 9.1 innings in his three starts. The team is obviously taking a cautious approach, though he's doing himself no favors with a high pitch count early in games. Sure, he has 12 strikeouts in that sample size but he's also given up 15 hits and nine earned runs.

Averaging one earned run per inning is far from ideal, especially for a guy looking to make his mark on a new team. Weathers is now on his third team since 2021. He started with the San Diego Padres before the Miami Marlins traded for him on August 1, 2023.

Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez Are Waiting

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange (84) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Not only does New York have a pair of stellar arms out due to injury, but they also have a pair of top prospects that is simply waiting their turn. When the moment is right, manager Aaron Boone could easily end the Weathers experiment and call upon one of these two.

Both are having tremendous springs, though the reasons are entirely different. Rodriguez is looking great in the World Baseball Classic as part of Team Puerto Rico while Lagrange has been throwing heaters that no one can fathom.

Weathers could easily be moved to the bullpen if they need to give him a bit of a reset period, but both Lagrange and Rodriguez are estimated to be called up this year, and it could be at the expense of the 26-year old.

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