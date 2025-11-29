Yankees' Cody Bellinger Makes Waves With Offseason Workout Post

Cody Bellinger is currently lingering in free agency, and based on a recent Instagram post, he's already making the most of his time off by hitting the gym. The New York Yankees are expected to be aggressive in an effort to get Bellinger back, and the comments on his post reflected that feeling from New York.

Bellinger's 2025 teammates commented to celebrate his fitness achievements this fall, with Yankees catcher Austin Wells commenting, "Are you kidding me with this thirst trap rn where is the water????" and fellow Yankees catcher JC Escarra writing "That boy gettin his swole on".

Fellow free agent Alex Bregman simply commented, "Dialed 💪" in encouragement.

Fan Response

Twinstripe Reporters, an Instagram account featuring two "kid sports reporters" (brothers) who wear Yankees pinstripe suits and discuss the Yankees, commented, "@cody_bellinger we love you in pinstripes!!!! Hope to see you again in the Bronx ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Yankees superfan Nick Turturro commented, "I NEED YOU BACK IN THE BX".

"Belli please stay in New York I am begging you," Another fan wrote, inconsolably. "I will literally cry if you don't come back". Another said, "Come back to the Yankees bro you know you want to 🥰".

Nicky Scarlotta, who won season seven of The Circle with their twin brother, commented, "BELLI!! TELL CASHMAN GET THE CHECKBOOK OUT!!"

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a RBI-single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Image | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Whether the Yankees will win the bidding war for Bellinger remains to be seen. The Athletic's Tim Britton has projected a seven-year, $182 million contract for Bellinger, and several clubs are reportedly interested, including the Yankees' cross-town nemesis New York Mets and the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodger fans jumped on Bellinger's post with a similar "come home" sentiment. Bellinger played with the Dodgers for six seasons, seeing some of the best moments of his career. With the Dodgers, Bellinger won the NL Rookie of the Year for 2017, NLCS MVP in 2018, NL MVP in 2019 and won the World Series with them in 2020.

The last two years in LA saw a diminished performance in Bellinger, but his performance since has fans clamoring to get him back in California. Several fans simply replied with gifs of Bellinger running bases and chilling in the dugout in a Dodgers uniform.

"The city of LA welcomes you and your family back Belli!" One fan wrote. Another comment, from "@dodgersnext", said "PLEASE come home we miss you ☹️". LA’s weather is looking pretty good right now. Just saying," another wrote.

Wherever he ends up, Bellinger appears to be enjoying a productive offseason, preparing himself to be at his best when the spring comes around.

