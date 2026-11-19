Much of the offseason conversation for the New York Yankees has revolved around the bullpen and third base, and rightfully so, since those two positions are the biggest needs for Aaron Boone’s crew.

However, catcher also deserves to be high on general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason shopping list. The production the Yankees got from the catcher position in 2026 was a mixed bag, to put it nicely.

Austin Wells, who was the starter behind the plate, struggled mightily in the first half of the season, slashing .155/.247/.258 with six home runs, 13 RBI, and a .504 OPS. But he turned things around in the second half, despite rumors swirling around the Yankees and his position, slashing .229/.351/.436 with eight home runs, 19 RBI, and a .787 OPS.



Then there were J.C. Escarra and Ali Sanchez, who left much to be desired offensively and aren’t guaranteed full-time backup solutions. With that in mind, Yankee fans were holding out hope that maybe the team could snag veteran Ryan Jeffers in free agency, but earlier this week he accepted the qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins.

That said, the next best free-agent catching options are Tyler Stephenson and Carson Kelly. Kelly would be the ideal backup as a right-handed bat, but as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic asked on Thursday, would he want to platoon in New York over a potential starting catcher opportunity elsewhere?

If he chooses the latter, the Yankees should entertain under-the-radar free-agent Jonah Heim.

Why Jonah Heim is worth a $8 million flier to solve backup catcher problem

Athletics catcher Jonah Heim would be worth a gamble as the New York Yankees' new backup catcher. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old switch-hitting catcher is coming off a solid 2026 campaign, where he split time between the Atlanta Braves and the Athletics. Heim slashed a pedestrian .204/.262/.366. But he had 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 105 games.

Most of that production came with the A’s, who play in a hitter-friendly park, but Heim has hit at least 10 home runs in five straight seasons. This doesn’t include this past season.

Looking at his splits from this past season, Heim didn’t have much success against right-handed pitching (.160 average with three home runs, 20 RBI, and a .471 OPS), but it was a different story against southpaws.

The veteran catcher crushed left-handed pitching to the tune of a .267 average with 10 home runs, 23 RBI, and an .855 OPS. Heim’s numbers against southpaws are almost in the same tier as Kelly, who hit .298 with six home runs, 24 RBI, and an .871 OPS this season.

As for Heim’s defensive skills behind the plate, the veteran owned a 23.0% caught-stealing percentage, which was higher than the league average (22.8%) and an improvement from 2025 (15.7%).

However, a deeper look at his advanced metrics paints another picture of Heim’s defense. He was ranked in the third percentile in Blocks Above Average (-9) and the 33rd percentile in framing (-2), per Baseball Savant.

Meanwhile, Escarra was ranked in the 73rd percentile in Blocks Above Average (4) this past season, and Sanchez was ranked in the 45th percentile in Blocks Above Average (-1) and received a score of 6 in framing.

Simply put, the Yankees might not be getting such a defensive upgrade behind Wells. But offensively, it could be worth bringing Heim in, especially if Kelly and/or Stephenson sign elsewhere.

As for a contract, the Yankees shouldn’t break the bank for him, but I think a two-year, $8 million deal could be worth it for Heim, especially playing in Yankee Stadium. Spotrac projects Heim's calculated market value as a two-year, $7.6 million deal.

However, if I were Cashman, I’d make the second year a club option, giving the club flexibility in case things don’t work out.

Again, it wouldn’t be a needle-moving signing compared to Kelly or trading for Hunter Goodman, but Heim would be serviceable enough to give the Yankees a solid platoon in 2027.

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