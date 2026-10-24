Steven Kwan Trade Buzz Should Be Music to Yankees' Ears

When the New York Yankees look for upgrades to the lineup this winter, they should be looking for two specific archetypes.

The first is a contact hitter, who can consistently put the ball in play to put pressure on the defense and advance runners on base. The second, and more important, is a hitter with strong on-base skills.

New York's lineup ranked 24th in MLB with a .311 on-base percentage in 2026, a steep decline from the .332 mark they posted in 2025. With fewer baserunners, the Yankees' power-hitting lineup was significantly less impactful even when Aaron Judge was healthy.

Fortunately for the Yankees, there could be a player with both of those skills available on the trade market. A recent report from Robert Murray of FanSided revealed executives across baseball are monitoring Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan as a possible trade candidate. Kwan, 29, will become a free agent after the 2027 season.

If the Guardians are listening to trade offers for Kwan, the Yankees should show immediate interest because Kwan fills multiple team needs.

Steven Kwan would be a fantastic fit for the Yankees

In sharp contrast to the rest of New York's lineup, Kwan has very little power. After hitting 14 homers in 2024 and 11 in 2025, the lefty hit just three in 2026 alongside a .349 slugging percentage. However, Kwan makes up for that with a strong hit tool and elite plate patience.

The outfielder struck out only 62 times in 637 plate appearances for a 9.7% strikeout rate, which is the fifth-lowest in MLB. Kwan's 8.2% whiff rate is the second-lowest of any qualified hitter in baseball, with only Luis Arraez (7.1%) having a lower rate.

What sets Kwan apart from those hitters, though, is his exceptional discipline; a 19.8% chase rate (ranking in the 98th percentile on Baseball Savant) allowed him to set career-highs with 85 walks and a .382 on-base percentage (tied for seventh in MLB).

Steven Kwan is having one of the most remarkable career turnarounds I have EVER seen..



June 1st, 2025-June 30th, 2026:

.234-BA/.312-OBP/.617-OPS 🧊



Since July 1st, 2026:

.377-BA/.474-OBP/.931-OPS 🔥



He got on base 6 TIMES yesterday.. pic.twitter.com/hkMXBUxj23 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 26, 2026

Kwan is one of just four qualified batters in 2026 (Geraldo Perdomo and Liam Hicks are the other two) to have more walks than strikeouts; he has the highest walk rate (13.3%) and on-base percentage of the four. The Yankees need more batters who are difficult to put away, and Kwan is one of the hardest outs in baseball despite his non-existent power.

Yet Kwan also compliments his excellent approach at the plate with equally excellent outfield defense. He's been one of the best defensive left fielders in baseball for years, and that continued this year with 11 Defensive Runs Saved.

This prompted the Guardians to deploy him in center field—and Kwan was up to the task, posting Outs Above Average and Fielding Run Value marks of +6. Splitting 1,263.2 innings between left and center field, Kwan recorded a combined 17 Defensive Runs Saved.

Steven Kwan looked like a premium defensive CF in 2026, and having him play next to Cody Bellinger in the outfield would have a noticable impact on their pitching staff.



Offensively, Kwan's ups-and-downs are worrisome, but his OBP is elite. https://t.co/AvqsbNohbJ — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaMLB) October 20, 2026

With Trent Grisham almost certainly leaving in free agency, Kwan would be his ideal replacement in center field. This would also allow the Yankees to keep Cody Bellinger in left; while Bellinger is capable of playing center, he registered a +8 FRV and 21 Defensive Runs Saved in left field, both among the best in baseball.

The one thing that makes a Kwan trade difficult is his cost. Despite having just one year of control left, the Guardians will understandably ask for a significant return because of how valuable he is. But that value is exactly why the Yankees should still do it.

The Bronx Bombers have an opening in center field, and their best ways to improve the lineup involve adding better bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline. Kwan not only addresses all three of these areas, he addresses them so significantly that he would become one of the most dynamic players on the team.

So if the Guardians are willing to move Kwan for the right price, the Yankees should dial them up immediately.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.