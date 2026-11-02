Ranking 5 Yankees Second Base Targets From Best To Worst Fits

The Yankees have many needs to address this MLB offseason, including targeting help at second base throughout the winter. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is likely on his way out of the Bronx, pressuring New York to find a legitimate replacement option to help in the center of the infield.

Here's a look at the 2Bs that general manager Brian Cashman could target, ranking them from the best Yankees fits to the worst.

1. Gleyber Torres

The best fit, believe it or not, is an old friend.

Gleyber Torres was a divisive but objectively good Yankee from 2018-24, one who had extreme highs and depressing lows. He never reached the stardom expected of him after his incredible 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he rebounded from consecutive poor seasons to be productive in his final three seasons as a Yankee.

He left off as the leadoff hitter on a pennant-winning Yankees team in 2024, rebounding from an awful start to post a .380 OBP after July 1. He departed for a one-year deal with the Tigers that offseason, signed a qualifying offer for 2026, and now hits free agency again.

As much as his Yankees tenure was defined by inconsistency, Torres brings two things that the Yankees sorely need: the ability to get on base and a right-handed bat.

Torres has hit .255 in six consecutive seasons and has done so in every full season of his career. He's also only posted an OBP lower than .330 once in his career (2021).

While his dwindling power would normally be a cause for concern, the Yankees have an epidemic of not being able to get on base. In 2026, only three of the 16 Yankees who received 100 plate appearances reached a .330 mark. The .364 mark that Torres hit this year would've led the team.

The warning signs are the dwindling power and his typical issues with speed and defense. Despite being a fairly durable player, his athleticism has dwindled, and he's never been a strong defender. Still, the Yankees should be able to field good defense around him, especially at third base and shortstop, to make it work.

The Yankees need offense right now, especially from the right side, so getting someone who has elite plate discipline and a background of playing well in New York is the best possible fit.

2. CJ Abrams

Abrams is the best player on this list, and it's not really that close. His poor defense aside, the 26-year-old slashed .261/.336/.497 with 33 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 34 stolen bases in a breakout year for the Nationals, helping charge a suddenly elite offense in the nation's capital. If he's on the trade market, the Yankees must call.

The problems start there. He would require a king's ransom to acquire, and although he's a great fit in a vacuum, is this the guy you're cleaning out the farm system for? There's no doubt Washington will inquire about Dax Kilby, and Abrams has just two more years of control.

There are also concerns about the player. He's left-handed, which will only exacerbate the team's balance issues; he strikes out a lot and got a fair amount of luck in his breakout season. There's nothing he does at a truly elite level offensively, which makes him prone to a minor backslide. He's also atrocious defensively, although mostly at shortstop. He's relatively inexperienced at second base.

I'd be willing to bank on him more than the three players below him, but there are enough concerns about his projectability and cost to keep him here.

3. Brandon Lowe

Could the Yankees base their offseason around grabbing an old rival?

Brandon Lowe was a minor Yankees antagonist in his eight years in Tampa, but as the story goes, when a player gets too expensive, the Rays ship them out. Despite coming off an All-Star 2025, he was shipped to Pittsburgh in a salary-dump of a trade that didn't work out well for the Rays.

In his new digs, Lowe excelled, slashing 260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a 121 OPS+ in 150 games. The 30-homer pop that he's always had showed in spades, while he boasted his best OBP in a half-decade.

He's going to get the biggest contract of any free agent second baseman, but a few questions linger.

Will he be offered the qualifying offer? The answer is probably yes, but could that limit his market until after the lockout? He's also now 32, left-handed, strikes out a lot, and has declining athleticism as someone on the wrong side of 30.

There's also the worry about his defense. While he was arguably the best defensive second baseman in baseball in 2026, with a staggering 15 Outs Above Average, it was the first time in his entire career that he was even an above-average defender. The season prior, he was a disastrous minus-14 Outs Above Average, and although improvements can always happen, skepticism must exist over potential flukes.

Lowe's price, the attached qualifying offer and age are red flags for what is a very good player. His salary would make up a lot of the team's offseason budget, which needs to be considered with multiple holes to fill.

4. Xavier Edwards

One player who has been routinely mentioned early in the offseason as a potential trade target is Xavier Edwards, one of several NL East infielders who could be on the market after a breakout campaign.

While his teammate, Otto Lopez, would be the grand prize, his cost would be truly gigantic. Edwards is much more attainable. A career .291 hitter, Edwards had a fantastic start to 2026, but regressed hard down the stretch. At his best, he's an on-base machine who approaches a .400 OBP. At his worst? He's a Walmart version of Luis Arraez, heavily reliant on BABIP.

He doesn't hit the ball very hard, but has elite plate discipline and is still young at age 27. He's also a switch-hitter, but is much worse from the right side. The Yankees did a great job unlocking the slugging ability of one Marlins infielder already in Jazz Chisholm Jr.; could they do it again?

Defensively, he was superb at the position in 2025 but was mediocre there in 2026. He's athletic, having stolen 79 bases in the last three seasons, but not blazing fast.

He's a good player, and the Yankees should definitely check in, but acquiring a guy like him would need to come with getting someone else at a different position to bring more slugging. As much as the Yankees need balance, they can't give up a fortune for a low-ceiling player.

5. Luis Arraez

The worst fit of the five is the favorite offseason target of most Yankees fans: contact extraordinaire Luis Arraez.

Maybe if he were going to sign the one-year flier like he did last year in San Francisco, it'd be a good target, but his bounce-back season and the high-end performance of the Rays and Brewers bringing small ball back will surely drive up his price. That should take the Yankees out of his market.

In a vacuum, he's a perfect fit. He makes a boatload of contact, routinely competes for batting titles, and has massively improved defensively with the help of Ron Washington. But strip away the vacuum, and holes start to show.

Being extremely reliant on slapping the ball around works in a big ballpark like Oracle Park, but not in Yankee Stadium. As a left-handed hitter, he relies a lot on large swaths of outfield grass in right field, which contributed to his success in Minnesota and San Francisco.

His seasons in San Diego and Philadelphia, which have much smaller right fields? Significantly worse. He made a nice initial impact in Philly, but ended up with just an 82 OPS+ in 46 games. He also has the issue of potential defensive regression, just the same as Lowe, after spending his entire career as a miserable defender.

There are times and places for guys like Arraez, and the Yankees can do worse than add him, but since they're not on an unlimited budget, he is nowhere near worth what the cost will likely be for him.

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