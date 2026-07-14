Yankees Can Address Power Concerns With NL Slugger Who's Generating Trade Buzz

Time for Yankees fans to step into the Wayback Machine. Let's go to 1985, when ABC debuted a new cop drama called "Spenser: For Hire." The show, which starred Robert Urich, had limited success, lasting just three seasons.

Fast-forward to the present day, and there's another Spencer for hire who could help the Yankees in the stretch run. And no, it's not top slugging prospect Spencer Jones.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that the Reds are "getting plenty of interest in Spencer Steer" and added he will "be in high demand with so few impact bats available at the deadline."

The Yankees are among the teams needing an offensive upgrade before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, so general manager Brian Cashman should place a call to the Reds so he can pry away Steer.

Yankees' power problems need a Steer-shaped solution

There are several reasons Steer makes sense for the Yankees.

First, much has been written and documented about the Yankees' power outage with right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list. The Yankees should have a better idea about Judge's return later this week, while Stanton remains a question mark after suffering a setback while rehabbing his hamstring in June.

Although Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton weren't having the best seasons pre-injury, the Yankees are clearly missing the duo's power. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steer is a right-handed bat with huge upside. He reached the MLB All-Star Break with 14 home runs, putting him on pace to crack the 20-home run plateau for the fourth straight year. His .421 slugging percentage and .749 OPS are the second-best efforts of his career, while his 12.6% barrel rate is in the 81st percentile among his peers, according to Baseball Savant.

Versatility is key

Second, Steer is versatile. He can play first base, third base or the outfield. Certainly, sliding the Reds slugger alongside All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger looks better than waiting for Jasson Domínguez to find his stroke.

And we all know about the hitting problems on the Yankees' left side of the infield. Steer is an instant upgrade over Ryan McMahon at the hot corner and would give New York the chance to move on from the underperforming third baseman.

"(Steer) was a Gold Glove finalist at first base last season and has graded well there in just over 250 innings this year," MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco wrote on Monday. "The defensive metrics are cooler on his work in the corner outfield. Steer has some experience at second and third base but has never really been an everyday player at either position."

Under team control

Third, Steer is a long-term solution with the potential to pay dividends for years to come. The 28-year-old has two more years of arbitration eligibility remaining, meaning he's not a short-term fix.

Steer is making $4 million this season, according to Spotrac, with bigger paydays on the horizon.

He’s likely to earn a boost into the $6-7 million range for next season and could approach an eight figure salary for what would be his final arbitration year. Anthony Franco on Spencer Steer

How much is too much?

Because he is young and under team control until he hits free agency in 2029, the Reds no doubt will be looking for a haul in any trade for Steer. Think multiple top-10 prospects, including one in the top 100, perhaps someone like right-hander Elmer Rodríguez.

The Yankees might have to trade top prospect Elmer Rodríguez if they hope to acquire Spencer Steer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's up to Cashman to decide if the Yankees need to inject some youth and power into the lineup for the stretch run. And it's up to Cashman to decide how much he's willing to pay for such an upgrade.

If he wants to win the World Series for the first time since 2009, and if the Reds are listening, then the Yankees should play "Let's Make A Deal."