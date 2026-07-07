Yankees Shouldn't Panic by Trading for Byron Buxton After Giancarlo Stanton Setback

Another day, another reason for the New York Yankees to be concerned about one of their injured stars. This time it is designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who's sidelined with a right calf strain.

The slugger isn't with the team in Tampa, Fla., according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who reports that Stanton still hasn't resumed running. The 36-year-old last took the field on April 24, and manager Aaron Boone still can't offer a timeline for Stanton's return.

The former National League MVP is joined on the injured list by three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, and it's been painfully obvious over the last month that the club's offense is a big reason for the summer swoon.

Trade deadline buzz

But the Aug. 3 trade deadline is just weeks away, so general manager Brian Cashman is running out of time to fix the team for the stretch run. One option for the Yankees at the trade deadline could be Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. But trading for the two-time All-Star would be a big mistake.

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) lines out to Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Sal Frelick (10) during the first inning of the game on Wednesday April 3, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sure, he would be an instant upgrade for the offense. After all, he leads the Twins with 25 home runs, tying him with Yankees first baseman Ben Rice for fifth in the majors. And Buxton is 11th in the majors with a .904 OPS. In addition, ESPN projects Buxton will hit a career-high 45 home runs this year. So what's not to love?

Oh and he knows how to field, too, with a Gold Glove Award and Platinum Glove Award on his resume. So what's not to love?

3 reasons why Yankees should pass on Buxton

There are three reasons the Yankees should pass on the All-Star outfielder. First is Buxton's age. He's 32 years old. The last thing New York needs is another aging slugger. Stanton is 36. Judge is 34. Cody Bellinger is 30. When Judge returns from his fractured rib, do the Yankees really want to field an all-30-plus outfield?

Second, Buxton won't come cheap. He has two years left on his seven-year, $100 million contract. The Yankees would be on the hook for more than $30 million over the next two-plus seasons.

Third, the Twins would no doubt ask for some of the Yankees' top prospects in a trade. Cashman would be better off using his trade chips down on the farm to address more pressing issues on the club, specifically shortstop, catcher, the bullpen, and maybe even the starting rotation.

Byron Buxton is still a popular trade target

Look. Buxton will likely be a popular trade target ahead of the deadline depending on who you ask.

"I would even talk to Byron Buxton to see if he would waive his no-trade clause if I could deal him to either the Braves or Yankees," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Monday.

Mar 4, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel list Buxton as the No. 2 trade deadline target. Among their best fits for the outfielder are the Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Braves, Rays, Cardinals, and Rangers.

What will the Twins do?

So plenty of eyes will be on the Twins, who sit in third place in the AL Central, four games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox. And Minnesota is just 1.5 games back for the final spot in the AL Wild Card standings.

FanGraphs also gives the Twins a 32.9% chance of making the playoffs. So it's entirely possible Buxton won't be going anywhere. But if he is, it shouldn't be to the Bronx.