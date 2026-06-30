Yankees Get a Helping Hand From Dodgers in Tarik Skubal Trade Hopes

As the 2026 MLB trade deadline looms, the Yankees got some good news on the starting pitching market if they intend to go big game hunting at the end of July. According to a report by The Athletic's Katie Woo, the Dodgers may not be as in on Tigers ace Tarik Skubal as everybody believes.

It’s trade deadline season. Here’s an early look at where the Dodgers stand and what could dictate their plans ahead of Aug. 3: https://t.co/sXqTuA7wGS — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 29, 2026

Woo says that Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman will be "wary" of moves that could get in the way of developing their next core of homegrown players. This means the Dodgers may go with a more conservative approach at the deadline.

"As they've proved over the last few years, we can't really count (the Dodgers) out of anything—and the allure of a three-peat remains their driving force," Woo wrote. "Still, given the state of their roster and the slew of impact players slated to return in the second half, could Los Angeles also justify being less aggressive and focus on improving their organizational depth? It's a possibility—and according to multiple sources familiar with the team's early thinking, who were given anonymity in exchange for their candor, it's the likelier route."

If this is true, the biggest threat to steal Skubal might actually be off the table. The Dodgers, who have a much deeper farm system than the Yankees, would be the favorites if they were thought to be more heavily involved.

Needless to say, the latest buzz coming out of Los Angeles should be music to New York general manager Brian Cashman's ears.

Yankees are well positioned to land Skubal

One big thing to consider with Skubal and other potential suitors is his price tag.

Skubal is making $32 million, and by the time he's dealt, it would be prorated, but even what's left could prove to be too much for clubs like the Braves and Mariners, who also have the pieces in their farm systems to make such a move. While no reports mention this monetary roadblock for them, both teams typically avoid paying big bucks for players.

That's without mentioning the cost of keeping him around beyond the 2026 season. Skubal will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, and ESPN reported back in May that his next contract will likely be "at least $400 million, which would be a record for a pitcher."

Tarik Skubal's price tag might be worrisome to other teams, but it shouldn't be an issue for the Yankees. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees have been apt to avoid going all out on big contracts the way his dad once did, but they are still one of three teams with a payroll over $300 million. The Phillies are right there, too, with $292 million, but the Yankees could probably still outbid them with their pitching in the minors.

As for top prospect George Lombard Jr., the Yankees may not feel too keen to trade their top prospect away for a rental. No. 3 prospect Dax Kilby—who's still injured—could be one name they could use in the deal. Their former first-round pick showcased a ton of upside last year, and he could still be intriguing to a club like the Tigers. Ben Hess, Chase Hampton and Core Jackson are some of the other names that could be dangled.

Any blockbuster deal for a player of Skubal's caliber comes with a risk, but those are the moves that win championships. It's time to spend and trade like a champion if the Yankees want to end their World Series drought and remain threats for years to come.