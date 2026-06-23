Yankees Can't Wait on Ryan Jeffers, Need Immediate Catcher Trade After Ali Sanchez Injury

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is already out of time. He needs to make a trade for a catcher. Now.

Backup catcher Ali Sánchez left Monday's 5-3 loss to the Tigers after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old had been a bright spot as of late, slashing .500/.538/.667 with six hits, two doubles and three RBIs in his last 12 at-bats.

X-rays on Sánchez’s wrist came back negative, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller, who reports the backstop "was sent to a local hospital after the game for a CT scan, which could reveal a hairline fracture that isn’t visible on a standard X-ray."

“Hopefully we get clean on the CT, and it’s just a day-to-day thing," manager Aaron Boone said, per Miller.

Yankees' internal catcher options are limited

Sánchez's injury—regardless of how much time he could miss—puts Austin Wells, who recently returned from the injured list, back into the starting lineup. The only other catcher option on the 40-man roster is J.C. Escarra, who was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Wells.

The pressure is on Austin Wells to step up as the Yankees await the next Ali Sánchez injury update. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And there's no help at catcher down on the farm. There isn't a single backstop among the Yankees' top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Even before Sánchez went down, the Yankees knew they needed an upgrade at catcher. New York catchers are hitting .184 this season with a .544 OPS, both of which are second-worst in the American League.

Despite temptation, Yankees can't wait for Jeffers

The hottest trade rumors have the Yankees interested in Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. The problem is, he is still on the injured list while recovering from a broken hamate bone in his catching hand and isn't expected to return until next month. The Yankees can't afford to wait that long.

Ryan Jeffers would be an instant upgrade to the Yankees' catcher situation; however, his injury means they must pivot. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

So where does that leave Cashman?

"They’d love to be able to find a way to trade for Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, but a blockbuster like that is unlikely," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Thursday. "Other possibilities include Keibert Ruiz of the Nationals and Agustín Ramírez of the Marlins."

Christian Vazquez makes sense for Yankees

Another possibility is former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez. The 35-year-old now plays for the Astros, who could be getting ready for a fire sale. While most people will focus on closer Josh Hader, shortstop Jeremy Pena and first baseman Christian Walker, Vázquez could make a lot of sense for the Yankees.

Christian Vázquez is another potential trade target for the Yankees. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sure, his best days are behind him. And sure, he's hitting just .219 with four home runs this season. But Vázquez, who helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and the Astros win four years later, is battle-tested. He's seen the bright lights of the Bronx and withstood the pressure that comes with the postseason, with a lifetime .250 batting average over 31 playoff games.

On top of that, Vázquez is playing on a one-year, $1 million contract and will be a free agent after the season. So he won't cost Cashman any of his top prospects and won't throw the Yankees' payroll into disarray.

Look, Vázquez is no Jorge Posada. Heck, he's not even Ryan Jeffers. But the Yankees are desperate for a catcher, and desperate times call for desperate measures.