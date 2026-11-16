As New York Yankees fans wait to see what other moves general manager Brian Cashman makes to bolster the big-league roster, teams across the majors are in a frenzy, signing guys to minor league deals ahead of a potential work stoppage next month.

The Yankees haven’t signed any players to minor league deals, despite having 17 players in their farm system officially hit the open market on Nov. 2 (h/t Baseball America). On Monday, New York saw Double-A reliever Michael Arias join their long-standing AL East rival, the Boston Red Sox, per Andrew Parker of SoxProspects.com.

According to Parker, Arias is signing a minor-league contract, which includes an invite to major-league camp.

If you’re in the scouting department of the Yankees, you never like to see a player leave the organization, especially with the backdrop of a looming lockout on the horizon. However, based on Arias's performance at Double-A Somerset, the Yankees likely weren’t rushing to bring him back.

Ex-Yankees farmhand Michael Arias joins Red Sox after up-and-down 2026 campaign

The 25-year-old Arias has spent the last two seasons within the Yankees’ farm system. This season, the right-handed reliever pitched a full season at Double-A Somerset after making 23 appearances between rookie ball, Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley, and Somerset through various rehab assignments.

The Dominican Republic native struggled at Double-A, posting a 5.20 ERA in 42 relief appearances (one start), which was a far cry from what he did in 2025 with the Patriots (2.57 ERA in 16 appearances).

Arias had no issue getting out right-handed hitters, holding them to a .204 average and .632 OPS, but it was a different story against lefties. Left-handed hitters tagged Arias for a .304 average and a blistering .927 OPS.

The 25-year-old reliever had a 24.2% strikeout rate, which isn’t terrible, but it was a notable difference from his 2025 season in Somerset (30.6%), per Prospect Savant. His whiff% was 33.1 in 2025, ranked in the 82nd percentile, but it dropped down to 24.3% this season (20th percentile).

For those who might not remember, the Yankees invited him to spring training earlier this year, but his brief Grapefruit League appearance didn’t go well. He had a horrific 23.63 ERA in four relief outings. Arias allowed six hits, seven earned runs, and two walks (one hit batter), while recording six strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

The Yankees ultimately assigned him to Double-A after initially assigning him to Triple-A after they re-signed him last offseason.

Now, he’ll get another chance to prove himself with another club to see if he can look like the pitcher we saw in 2025. In the meantime, we will see who the Yankees sign to take his place in Double-A, or even call up from the lower levels.

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