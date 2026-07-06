Yankees Monday Mailbag 7/6: Are the Yankees Cooked, the Camilo Doval Love Affair, and a Choice Between Catchers

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Time to Panic?

Are the Yankees cooked? @cory.blancato, Instagram

Losing a series to the Twins feels like the Yankees are cooked. One of the signs that the 2023 team was bad was going 3-4 against them, and losing to the team that has notoriously been a slump-buster feels like something of a bad omen, too.

Let's see where the Yankees are on August 4th after the trade deadline. If they're within two games of the AL East lead, that feels like it will be a win at this point. By then, there should be a clearer picture of this team's health, and we could have a better assessment of how this team will look in the postseason.

Minnesota Twins right fielder Austin Martin (16), second baseman Luke Keaschall (15) and left fielder Kyler Fedko (51) celebrate after winning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence or Stubbornness?

Why does Boone keep going to Camilo Doval @deanna_nofilteroverthinker, Instagram

Doval and Anthony Volpe are in the position that Isiah Kiner-Falefa was in a few years ago. For whatever reason, they have been chosen to be the darlings, even though the results on the field don't warrant the princess treatment they're getting.

I have no explanation for Volpe, but Boone probably thinks if he sticks with Doval the way he did with Devin Williams last year, it'll pay off. It worked for Williams, and he was pretty key in September and October, but in the grand scheme of things, Williams had a better track record. Doval hasn't been dependable for a bit, and even lost his position as closer with the Giants. This is a reliever who can hit 102 mph, so they must think something is there, though.

Doval feels like he's surrounded by bad juju because every time he takes the field, there's an error, and he can't seem to work around that. They should deal him at the deadline, because some team could love his stuff and think they could fix him.

Dream Trade Deadline Move

What's your dream trade at the deadline (Realistic)

The answer here is an easy one for me. It's Tarik Skubal. If he's available, the Yankees should do whatever it is they can to get him.

It looks like the Dodgers won't be on him so the Yankees have a shot at being the front-runners for him. Even though things look bad now, the healthy version of this team is very good, and Skubal puts them over the top.

Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches against the Twins during the first inning of Game 2 at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 29, 2020. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Replacing Rodón

Who starts in place of Carlos Rodón @mattman1199, Instagram

Elmer Rodriguez feels a little too green for this moment since it looks like he has regressed from last year. He had a 10.56 K/9 and 3.42 BB/9 last season in the minors, and both have gone in the wrong direction. Rodriguez has an 8.95 K/9 and 4.70 BB/9, so something is up there. He could be better suited as a trade piece.

It should either be Paul Blackburn or Ryan Yarbrough, but neither is an inspiring answer at this point. They could piggyback each other if this is about maximizing innings, since neither is built up. It could be the store-brand version of Chad Green and Nestor Cortes Jr. from 2019.

Catcher Targets

Who would you want more: Hunter Goodman or Ryan Jeffers @joenajarian, Instagram

Ryan Jeffers is probably the way to go. He's a rental, so the Yankees, in theory, wouldn't have to give up the world to get him. Goodman wouldn't be a free agent until the 2030 season, and it doesn't seem likely that the Rockies would trade him unless they're completely blown away, and the Yankees have a few more needs this summer that they'll need to fill and can't put all their eggs in one basket.