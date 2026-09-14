Yankees Monday Mailbag 9/14: Postseason Starters, an MVP nod and Gerrit Cole's Struggles

The postseason is right around the corner, and the New York Yankees sit four games out of the American League East. It does seem like they're headed for another Wild Card series, and there are plenty of questions surrounding a potential series that they are likely to find themselves in.

Fans are curious what the roster should look like by then. If you are one of them, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian. Fans can ask anything, from questions about George Lombard Jr. to Brian Cashman's status in the organization to José Caballero's role moving forward.

Gerrit Cole as the wild card in the rotation

Should Gerrit Cole get a start in a potential Wild Card series?

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I still trust Cole over the alternative in a short series. The reservations right now are understandable, of course.

This isn't to dismiss any fears anybody has about Cole right now. The number of home runs he has given up in his last two starts is pretty bad, but the Yankees would essentially be choosing between him and Carlos Rodón come October in this situation.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) walks off the filed after getting taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodón has looked better for sure, but he also hasn't performed in the playoffs. He has a 7.53 ERA in 8 appearances. That's still technically a small sample size spread across years, but I still trust Cole more than him in a big game.

If Cole is starting a game, it's Game 2. Cam Schlittler should obviously get the game one nod.

Trent Grisham's cloudy future

Will Trent Grisham get DFA'd?

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I don't think the Yankees should DFA Grisham. That doesn't mean that the Yankees should start him if he's healthy, though.

Spencer Jones has more than earned the opportunity to start, and even though he isn't the best center fielder, he can physically get the balls that Grisham can't. I would take my chances with Jones out there.

It doesn't seem like Grisham will be back by the end of the year, so if I'm playing GM, I keep him around the clubhouse. Also, he can be there as insurance. If anybody else gets hurt, they'll want him back in there. The outfield depth is pretty bare behind what they have now and the alternative is probably Max Schuemann.

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) hits and RBI single and advances to second base in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give all the credit in the world to Jones for overperforming expectations in his rookie year and making this a conversation. His hitting .265/.339/.452 with a 121 wRC+ on 246 plate appearances has made this a conversation. He's ahead of where Judge was at 25 — not that Jones will be Judge.

Cam Schlittler MVP buzz

How much MVP consideration will Cam Schlittler get?

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I wrote over the weekend that Schlittler shouldn't win it, but he should be at least in the final three for MLB Network's MVP show. That, in itself, is a huge achievement.

Schlittler has clearly been one of the league's most valuable players, pitching with an ERA below two and being one of four players with a WAR over 5 in the American League, according to FanGraphs.

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