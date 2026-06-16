Yankees Must Pursue Trade Deadline Deal With Astros to Address Multiple Needs

A quick check of the American League standings on Tuesday morning reveals a couple of interesting wrinkles.

First, the Yankees own a 1.5-game lead over the Rays in the AL East. Second, the Houston Astros, who came into the 2026 season as a potential pennant contender, are eight games under .500 at 33-41.

Sure, the Astros are just 4.5 games back in the weak AL West and four games back in the wide-open AL Wild Card standings. But the underperforming Astros are dangerously close to becoming MLB trade deadline sellers.

If (or when) that happens, the New York Post's Joel Sherman (correctly) advocated that the Yankees should target a pair of Astros stars before the Aug. 3 deadline.

Yankees spell relief with Hader

The first is reliever Josh Hader. It's no secret the Yankees' bullpen needs an upgrade for the stretch run. And it's no secret that general manager Brian Cashman is always shopping for high-leverage power arms.

"The Yankees would have to do a lot of intel on his health after he missed the first two-plus months due to biceps tendinitis as well as on his makeup and whether the lefty could handle New York, especially because he is not only making $19 million this year, but in each of the next two as well," Sherman noted.

Adding Josh Hader to the bullpen would provide the Yankees with a massive boost. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old reliever sure looks healthy, going 1-0 with two saves and a 0.00 ERA in five appearances this month. And don't forget Hader is a six-time All-Star and three-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award.

"If you are the Yankees, you could dream of him in the end game supported by David Bednar (and then replacing the free-agent-to-be Bednar next season) and perhaps the big arm of Carlos Lagrange," Sherman added.

Moving on from Anthony Volpe

The second Astros player who should be on Cashman's shopping list is shortstop Jeremy Peña. He would end the Anthony Volpe debate and prevent the Yankees from rushing top prospect George Lombard Jr. to the majors.

"If Peña gets into the market, (the Yankees) have to think seriously about it," Sherman (correctly) reported.

The 28-year-old Peña's resume includes a Gold Glove Award, All-Star selection and World Series MVP. He's a lifetime .271 hitter with a .737 OPS. Volpe? He owns a lifetime .222 batting average and .660 OPS.

Astros SS Jeremy Peña should be on the Yankees' radar in case the opportunity for a trade arises. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"(Peña) is an outstanding defender and baserunner and a good hitter. ... And the Yankees are on the small list of current high-end contenders," Sherman wrote.

"(Peña) is a free agent after the 2027 season, is also repped by (Scott) Boras and, thus, unlikely to extend with Houston," Sherman added.

Boone's insurance policy

In addition, Peña provides manager Aaron Boone with insurance if (or, more likely, when) super sub Jose Caballero's production drops off. In fact, that might already be happening. He's hitting just .235 this month with a .289 on-base percentage.

Yes, the Astros have been a huge roadblock to the Yankees trying to win the World Series, beating them in the American League Championship Series in 2017, 2019 and 2022. But if New York wants to win its first title since 2009, the path to success could once again run through Houston.