Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Tracker: Everything We Know About Yankees 2B's Concussion Scare

The Yankees lost more than their series opener against the Tigers on Monday night as disaster struck in the top of the fourth inning.

The Tigers were up by seven runs in the eventual 7-3 loss for the Yankees when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and right fielder Jasson Domínguez collided while trying to field a pop fly (h/t FiresideYankees). The miscue resulted in Chisholm staying down on the ground for a few minutes before he exited the contest, being replaced by recent infield call-up Oswaldo Cabrera.

Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. collide with one another trying to make the play.



Oswaldo Cabrera will fill in for Jazz. pic.twitter.com/Ty5MoFxANz — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 30, 2026

Chisholm hasn't been perfect this season—including the recent LollipopGate—but that doesn't mean it's addition by subtraction here. His absence will be felt, no matter how long he's out of the lineup, whether it's one game or much longer.

Until then, here's everything we know about the Yankees 2B's situation.

Analyzing Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury

It isn't difficult to see where Chisholm gets hurt during the collision, as Domínguez unintentionally clotheslined him. The game wasn't even over before the Yankees shared their first update, confirming that the 28-year-old infielder entered concussion protocol after being looked at by Dr. Christopher Ahmad.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed from tonight’s game after colliding with Jasson Domínguez. He was examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad and is currently going through concussion protocol. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 30, 2026

The initial wave of post-game updates carried a wait-and-see approach, led by Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

"Right now, (Chisholm is) in concussion protocol, so we'll see how he's doing (Tuesday)," Boone said, adding that Chisholm doesn't have a confirmed concussion (h/t SNY Yankees).

Naturally, reporters were curious about Domínguez's take on the "unfortunate" event, asking him what went wrong during the communication breakdown with Chisholm. Even though it was an accident, the Yankees' switch-hitter wasn't afraid to take accountability for his role.

“(That play) was really unfortunate. They were playing infield in," Domínguez said (h/t SNY Yankees). "In my mind, I've got to go catch the ball. I called it, but obviously I didn't call it loud enough. But really unfortunate what happened.”

"Really unfortunate what happened"



Jasson Domínguez tells his perspective of the collision with Jazz Chisholm Jr.: pic.twitter.com/UPFZzXhqJK — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) June 30, 2026

The last thing the Yankees needed was another key player going down before the MLB All-Star Break. New York is already missing Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham and their bats from the lineup. Even if they're returning in the near future, adding to that misfortune isn't ideal when the Yankees have now lost eight of their last 10 games—including a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Red Sox.

In the meantime, Yankees fans must be patient to find out the extent of Chisholm's injury. Concussions (and head injuries, in general) vary by player, so the team's medical staff will run as many tests as possible before confirming a diagnosis, for better or worse.

Does Jazz Chisholm Jr. have a concussion history?

Chisholm has never been diagnosed with a concussion in his MLB career.

Having said that, though, through no fault of his own, injuries have become somewhat of an expected part of the Chisholm experience by now.

Becoming a full-time MLB player, Chisholm played only 558 games between the 2021 and 2025 seasons—an average of 111.6 contests per year. The former Silver Slugger played at least 124 games three times during that stretch; however, he also played 60 (2022) and 97 (2023) games.

Other than missing 28 games due to an oblique injury last year, though, Chisholm has been relatively healthy during his time with the Yankees. He briefly dealt with a groin injury earlier this month, but it wasn't anything severe, and he's now played in 81 of New York's 84 games so far.

Yankees' plan without Jazz Chisholm Jr.

No matter how much time he could potentially miss, it'll be interesting to see how the Yankees will handle Chisholm's absence. He's been the primary second baseman all year, entering Monday with 664 1/3 defensive innings played at the position.

Beyond Chisholm, though, few others have seen much 2B action. Amed Rosario had played 38 second-base innings, followed by José Caballero and Max Schuemann. The Yankees could roll with Rosario after he scored all three of the Yankees' runs off a 378-foot pinch-hit home run (h/t Talkin' Yanks) in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Amed Rosario delivers a pinch-hit three-run blast to put the Yankees on the board pic.twitter.com/0VOSOhBAfU — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 30, 2026

At the same time, Chisholm being out of the lineup would allow Boone to play both Caballero and Anthony Volpe together in the middle of the infield. Caballero's .972 career fielding percentage at second base isn't that far off from his shortstop performance (.973), so it might be worth seeing what he can do on a temporary full-time basis.

Chisholm's injury could also be an excuse for the Yankees to promote top prospect George Lombard Jr., who's played 279 1/3 innings as a 2B in the minors since 2023. It seemed like Lombard's path to the MLB was at third base or shortstop, but an unexpected development could change that—more so when Chisholm's upcoming free agency is taken into account.

If Chisholm is out for the long haul, the Yankees could turn to the trade market as five weeks remain before the Aug. 3 deadline. The Giants' Luis Arraez, the Tigers' (and former Yankee) Gleyber Torres and the Cubs' Matt Shaw are some of the potential trade targets who could be on general manager Brian Cashman's radar if he's dealing with the worst-case scenario.