As the baseball world waits for big-name free agents to sign, teams across the majors are doing their homework with minor league signings ahead of the looming lockout on Dec. 2.

For fans who aren’t familiar with the current situation, players who sign minor league pacts ahead of the potential lockout can stay in contact with their respective coaching staffs and use the organization’s facilities. That’s huge considering no one knows when baseball will start if there’s a lockout.

For a team like the Yankees, this is a prime opportunity to grab a few players with unique skills who can help when the minor league season begins and potentially find their way to the major leagues. On Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported that the Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox prospect Allan Castro to a minor league deal.

Earlier this week, the Yankees saw one of their minor league pitchers – Michael Arias sign a minor league pact with the Boston Red Sox. Now, New York gets a little bit of revenge on its long-standing rival, grabbing an outfielder who played well at Triple-A Worcester and could see time in the majors in 2027.

Yankees’ Allan Castro signing is the ideal low-risk, high-reward move

This past season at Triple-A, the 23-year-old switch-hitting outfielder hit .252 with 15 home runs, 77 RBI, and an OPS of .722. The 15 homers in 2026 tied a career high for Castro, who first accomplished the feat in 2024 between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

Castro also showcased his speed on the basepaths, snagging a career-best 20. Based on his production, there was a thought that the young minor league outfielder was going to be added to the 40-man roster before the protection deadline for the Rule 5 Draft earlier this week.

The Yankees signed OF Allan Castro to a Minor League deal, according to their transaction logs.



A 23-year-old switch hitter, he can play all three outfield positions, recording 15 HRs in 119 games at the Triple-A level with an 88 wRC+. pic.twitter.com/M786605dlS — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 19, 2026

However, that didn’t happen, and the Yankees quickly swooped in and capitalized on the Red Sox’s mistake.

Along with his offensive skills, Castro can play all three outfield spots, which is the versatility you want to have in your farm system, especially if someone gets hurt; the Yankees could call Castro up to the majors.

At Triple-A Worcester, Castro spent most of his time in right field (55 games) and left field (51 games), posting .972 and .960 fielding percentages, respectively. When you look at New York’s outfield depth for 2027 currently in the minor leagues, Castro’s immediate competition to get to the majors is Garrett Martin and Jace Avina.

Martin was one of three players added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster earlier this week after hitting. 270 with 24 home runs and 64 RBI, while also stealing 18 bases. He started the 2026 campaign at Double-A Somerset, but ended the year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

With the buzz surrounding Martin as a five-tool player, he should be expected to start at Triple-A in 2027 and be on the cusp of making his way to the Bronx. Avina, on the other hand, spent all of this past season at Double-A, where he hit .254 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and produced 16 stolen bases.

Given that the Yankees haven’t re-signed Jarred Kelenic, Yanquiel Fernandez, Duke Ellis, and Kenedy Corona, who were all at Triple-A, Castro, Avina, and Martin could all be playing with the Highlanders to start 2027.

At this point in the offseason, most baseball fans overlook minor-league deals, but the Yankees might have something in Castro, who has speed, some pop in his bat, and can play all across the outfield.

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