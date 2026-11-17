The New York Yankees are primarily focused on improving their bullpen and bolstering their infield, but that hasn't stopped them from checking in with a coveted free agent outfielder.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Bronx Bombers met with outfielder Randy Arozarena at last week's GM meetings. Arozarena, 31, is coming off the best season of his career with the Seattle Mariners, posting 5.5 fWAR alongside a .281/.381/.484 slash line, 26 home runs, and 26 stolen bases.

The Yankees checked in on outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.



Heyman adds that the Yankees have interest in adding a "big right-handed bat". pic.twitter.com/vnlKDweuDp — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) November 17, 2026

Although Arozarena reached new heights in 2026, he's been consistently productive across his eight-year career; the Cuban left fielder has hit at least 20 homers and swiped at least 20 bases every year since 2021. His offensive firepower would be a boon to the Yankees' lineup, which needs upgrades even with Aaron Judge's return from injury.

However, New York already boasts a fantastic corner outfield tandem in Judge and Cody Bellinger, while Spencer Jones is slowly but surely adapting to the big league environment. If the Yankees seriously pursue Arozarena and ultimately sign him, how will they handle the ensuing outfield alignment?

Sacrificing defense for Arozarena's offense

In this scenario, the Yankees would move Bellinger from left field to center field to accommodate Arozarena, who primarily plays in left. Judge, of course, will remain in right field, which means Jones is the odd man out.

While Jones has plenty of room to grow on both sides of the ball, the alignment of Arozarena-Bellinger-Judge represents a significant immediate upgrade to the lineup. On the flip side, this downgrades the Yankees' defense.

Arozarena isn't a particularly strong defender. In 1,289.1 innings in left field last season, he was worth -5 Outs Above Average and a Fielding Run Value of -7. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has only 110.0 career innings in center field and hasn't played right field in four years.

Moving Bellinger from left field to center field at first sounds like a good idea; after all, Bellinger has more career innings in center than at any other position. However, he played 107.0 innings in center last season and has evolved into arguably the best defensive left fielder in baseball, with an FRV of +8, +6 Outs Above Average, and 21 Defensive Runs Saved. Bellinger is also 31 years old, so a corner outfield spot figures to be the better long-term fit for him.

Cody Bellinger is the best left fielder in baseball pic.twitter.com/dvRanB178D — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 29, 2026

As for Jones, his glovework didn't grade well in center field with -4 Defensive Runs Saved, -4 OAA, and a -3 FRV. But since he's 25 years old with an 89th percentile sprint speed (28.9 fps, per Baseball Savant), Jones can improve his range with quicker jumps or better routes to balls hit to him. Counting on Jones' development as a center fielder is much more reasonable compared to Arozarena or even Bellinger because of his youth and speed.

Spencer Jones can hit, Spencer Jones can field 😎 pic.twitter.com/lUtrHy4s0l — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 23, 2026

Ultimately, the Yankees will have an interesting decision if their interest in Arozarena is legitimate. Signing Arozarena would result in worse outfield defense but an immediate lineup upgrade, while passing on him would indicate New York's intention to bank on Jones developing both his bat and glove.

This decision will have massive ramifications for the Yankees' future, as it involves improving their chances to win in the Aaron Judge era or setting themselves up for the incoming Ben Rice/Cam Schlittler era.

Arozarena won't be a short-term commitment either, as he's looking for a six-year, $150 million deal that equates to a $25 million AAV and takes him into his age-37 season. So if the Yankees hitch their wagon to Arozarena instead of Jones, it will be for the long haul.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.