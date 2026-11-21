The latest step of the Yankees' offseason checklist passed on Friday night at the non-tender deadline, where they said goodbye to a pair of players who had defining moments in the last couple years.

2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was let go just over two years after seeming like a rotation stalwart for the future, and brief set-up man Fernando Cruz was also released after getting burnt out and injured late in 2026.

His tenure in New York was an objective success, being acquired for a fading former All-Star catcher, Jose Trevino, who didn't have a real role with the team anymore, and turning into a serious high-leverage option for two years for a team that had World Series aspirations.

At age 36 and dealing with a partially torn UCL, the decision to non-tender the splitter specialist makes sense, as he might not have much left in the tank, but the door might not be completely closed due to the circumstances.

Fernando Cruz should still be a Yankees option down the road

For most pitchers nearing their 37th birthday with a serious elbow injury, it would be a strong sign that it's time to hang up the cleats, but Cruz's long, winding path to get to where he is now might be a reason why he wants to hold on.

After all, this is a guy who was drafted out of Puerto Rico as an infielder in 2007 and converted to pitching in 2012 after flaming out in the lower minors. After that, he bounced between Indy ball, Mexican leagues, and A-ball before finally getting a chance in the big leagues in 2022.

After 20 years of hard work, playing in every corner of the world to find a home, it's no surprise he isn't giving up after just 250 major league innings. He's refused to undergo Tommy John surgery and has begun a throwing program in the last week, aiming to be ready at some point in 2027, which will evidently not happen for the Yankees.

Or will it?

His age, warning signs toward the end of 2026, and his injury might dissuade teams from offering him a major league contract ahead of the lockout, so if he wants to continue his MLB career, could his best opportunity be... re-signing on a minor league deal?

There's nothing in the rulebook stopping the Yankees from bringing back Cruz after shedding his projected $2 million salary and stuffing him in the minor leagues, where he'll be able to work with team doctors and trainers during the lockout because he isn't on the 40-man roster.

If the Yankees believe his planned rehab strategy can allow him to return at some point in 2027, they should be willing to give him that chance. You can never have enough bullpen depth, as evidenced by the constant carousel at the back end of rosters every year. Having Cruz ready if needed during the dog days of summer would be a big insurance option.

As much as he faded down the stretch, Cruz showed all the traits that made him such a valuable reliever the last two seasons for much of 2026. His splitter remains one of the best pitches in the sport, registering a 44.8 K% and 52.0 Whiff%.

His backslide in 2026 was predicated on poor command, getting significantly fewer chases, and an increasingly flat fastball. That likely removes his high-leverage potential going forward, but innings eaters will always have value.

In a bullpen that projects to improve upon last year's impressive totals with Jonathan Loaisiga and potentially other reinforcements in tow, Cruz can still play a role if he wants.

The Yankees should welcome him back with open arms if the man who seemed to enjoy the energy of the Bronx more than any other is open to it.

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