Yankees Starting Lineup for Game 3 of ALDS vs. Rays: What Changed and What Matters

The New York Yankees will keep their postseason dreams alive for at least one more game as they try to stave off elimination on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees are down 0-2 in the series after losing 5-2 in Game 2 on Monday night. Unlike the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox, where the Yankees won in two games and also outscored Boston 18-2, it’s been the Rays doing all the scoring in the ALDS.

Through the first two games in the division series, the Rays’ offense has outperformed the Yankees’ offense, outscoring them 6-2. And that’s with Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Looking ahead to Game 3, the Yankees will hand the ball to southpaw Max Fried. The veteran hurler is making his second postseason start. In Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against Boston, Fried went six innings, giving up three hits, one earned run (a home run), and a walk while striking out six.

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ offense will try to get on track against Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez, who is 0-1 with a 2.16 ERA in three regular-season starts against the Yankees. However, New York recorded a .284 OBA and three home runs against Martinez this season.

Speaking of the offense, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that he's considering potential lineup changes for Game 3, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. What changes did Boone make? Well, since we have the official lineup for the win-or-go-home game, let’s dive in.

Yankees Starting Lineup vs. Rays in Game 3 of ALDS

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Ben Rice, DH

3. Luis Garcia Jr., 1B

4. Cody Bellinger, LF

5. George Lombard Jr., SS

6. Austin Wells, C

7. Anthony Volpe, 2B

8. Spencer Jones, RF

9. José Caballero, 3B

Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero takes over for Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon

After rolling with Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon in the first two games of the series, Boone has surprisingly made a change at second and third base in hopes of giving this offense a much-needed spark.

At second base, the Yankees will turn to Volpe, who only has three at-bats in the postseason, which came in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. He registered one hit in the 9-0 shutout win.

Volpe will look to provide the Yankees' lineup with a spark at the bottom of the batting order. In September, he slashed .265/.308/.388 with three doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, and an OPS of .695. Boone will also look for him to provide better defense, as Chisholm had one of the four errors in Game 2.

Meanwhile, Caballero is taking over for McMahon, who was terrible defensively in Game 2 and is only hitting .143 with two walks, an RBI and a strikeout in all four postseason games.

As for Caballero, he hasn't played in a single game this postseason. However, the Yankees will be looking for him to create a spark on the basepaths. The veteran infielder has 34 stolen bases. And this season against Tampa Bay, he's hitting .220 with a double, two home runs, eight RBIs and three stolen bases.

Will these moves make a difference in the grand scheme of things for the Yankees? No one knows, but Boone is willing to give it a shot in a must-win game.

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