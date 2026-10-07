The Biggest Lineup Change the Yankees Must Make Before Game 3

The New York Yankees are desperate. They're in a similar position to last year, when the Toronto Blue Jays took the first two games of the American League Division Series in dominant fashion. Whatever Aaron Boone has done hasn't worked, and it could be time for a lineup change — matchups be damned.

Anyone old enough to recall the days of Joe Torre and Derek Jeter remembers the former skipper making sweeping lineup changes after dropping the first two games to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. While the game is much different than it was in 1996, getting some fresh faces in there is a timeless strategy, and these are the two the Yankees should be doing.

Anthony Volpe in for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base

When Chisholm was asked about his defensive lapse in the first inning, he said he wouldn't change a thing. That's a fine life philosophy to have no regrets. It isn't quite the answer you want to hear from your underperforming star second baseman, though, after the biggest game of the year was also the team's greatest failure this season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked how he'd do-over the Junior Caminero ground ball in the first inning that led to the first run of ALDS Game 2



"I'd probably still throw it, honestly. The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could've made an even better throw" pic.twitter.com/EgQa71F3kb — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

Boone has never been one to pull his vets — especially ones as successful as Chisholm — but these are extenuating circumstances. One more loss and the season is over. Plus, it's not the first time Chisholm has either struggled or bungled something defensively in the postseason. With the season on the line, it might be better to go down with one of the guys who have a future on the team: Anthony Volpe.

Look, over a 162-game season, Chisholm is clearly the better player than Volpe, but if Volpe can provide a spark, that can be enough to overcome such an insurmountable hole. Plus, Volpe is a decent postseason hitter. It's a small sample size, but in 78 at-bats, he is hitting .256 with a .726 OPS. He has twenty hits and five stolen bases.

For whatever reason, whenever Volpe comes back from an extended absence, he usually plays well, too. Think this year, when he returned in September and hit a grand slam, or any other hot start he's had to a season. That could bode well for the Yankees here.

Jose Caballero for Ryan McMahon at third or Trent Grisham in the outfield

If the Yankees are dead set on having McMahon out there for Max Fried, that's fine. Nobody believes in McMahon, and he'll likely continue the poor play he's shown throughout his tenure in pinstripes, but that doesn't mean Boone still can't get Caballero in there. He could start in right field.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Junior Caminero hit a ball Trent Grisham should have gotten in front of, but instead watched it sail right by him and roll to the wall, it was clear — among many other examples — that the center fielder doesn't have the legs to be out there. While Spencer Jones isn't the best defensive center fielder, he at least has a better shot at getting to the Caminero fly ball.

One thing Boone should do is have Jones in center and Caballero in right field. It's a spot where he was excellent with the Rays.

Caballero could also play third base and end this McMahon saga altogether. Whatever spot Caballero takes, the two guys he could potentially usurp aren't in a position to start, and at least one of them would still unfortunately play in this scenario.

Plus, Caballero has beef with the Rays. He said as much during the season. It's confusing that the one spark plug in Boone's repertoire hasn't seen the field.