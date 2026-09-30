Yankees Still Have One Big Lineup Change to Make After Dominating Red Sox in Game 1

It's hard to pick out the negatives in a beatdown like that. The New York Yankees handed the Boston Red Sox a miserable loss, and everything went right. Cam Schlittler did Cam Schlittler things. Ben Rice had the type of game that not even Aaron Judge has ever had outside of the regular season. If there were one nitpick, though, it would probably come from who Aaron Boone penciled into the hot corner: Amed Rosario.

At the beginning of the year, Rosario was a spark plug for the Yankees. He collected big hit after big hit, but now, with one game in the 2026 postseason complete, that version of Rosario is long gone. What's left is a lefty-hitting specialist who can't hit lefties and has shaky defense. In the end, Rosario being a net negative didn't hurt the Yankees, but it is the one critique of Boone heading into the game and leaving it.

New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) throws to first for an out during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rosario, who was in the game specifically to face Payton Tolle, struck out on three pitches against him in the second. He did draw a six-pitch walk, but that doesn't feel like enough to salvage how poor he's been heading into the playoffs or to justify continuing. Since July 1, Rosario is hitting .217/.250/.304 with a 53 wRC+.

The best option at third base

If there's one name who should be playing third base whether a lefty or righty is on the mound, it's José Caballero. Caballero's bat isn't much different from a typical Anthony Volpe year in the big leagues, but compared to Rosario and Ryan McMahon, he's essentially Graig Nettles.

The one silver lining in McMahon's game is his defense, and it's not even that much of an upgrade over Caballero. McMahon has a 1 OAA and -1 DRS. Caballero has a -1 OAA with -1 DRS.

New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) follows through on an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there's one thing Caballero brings that Rosario and McMahon don't, it's speed. This year, Caballero has stolen 34 bases. It's easy to see him on first, doing that aggravating dance from the bag that keeps the pitcher off balance. That alone is enough to put him ahead of any other option Boone can choose from at third base.

At this point, the Yankees should have a serious conversation about where things stand at third. It's the one flaw in an otherwise very good team that should be able to make a run in the postseason, as long as they do away with a pair of division rivals first.

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