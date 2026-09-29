Yankees Official Wild Card Series Roster: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions

The New York Yankees are officially ready to roll against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series, unveiling their roster for the best-of-three series starting tonight in the Bronx.

Our 26 for the Wild Card Series.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/EXB2z7gSUr — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2026

Although Aaron Judge was left off the roster as expected, there were a few other surprises that could be legitimate X-factors. That said, the absence of the Yankee captain isn't the only omission, which could be a cause for concern.

For the most part, the roster consists of the Yankees' usual suspects. But the unexpected roster decisions will have significant ramifications in this rivalry matchup, for better or worse.

Surprise addition: Giancarlo Stanton

This is the clear and obvious headliner among the Yankees' roster decisions. Giancarlo Stanton has effectively missed 90% of the 2026 season, and the second calf strain he suffered in August made it seem unlikely he'd be available at any point.

But the 36-year-old slugger successfully managed to work his way back in time for the postseason, and it can't be overstated how big a development his return is, especially with Judge out. Although he wouldn't fit into the starting lineup given Ben Rice's presence at DH, Stanton has thrived in both postseason play and against the Red Sox in his career.

Even as a bench piece and a long layoff from in-game action due to injuries, Stanton's power is so threatening that he can flip a game on its head if he runs into one. His improvement as a pinch hitter last year also provides more encouragement to use him in such a role, and with the Red Sox featuring so many left-handed pitchers, there should be an opportunity to deploy him.

Surprise addition: Trent Grisham

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham has also returned to the team in time for the postseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Stanton, the injured Trent Grisham was "knocking on the door" for a postseason spot after missing time with a hamstring strain. Ultimately, he recovered soon enough to get a shot at redemption after a miserable playoff performance last year.

However, Grisham may need a different role both offensively and defensively due to Spencer Jones' presence in center field. With Jones excelling against southpaws and Grisham being more productive against righties, it seems more likely that Grisham will play in Game 2 when the Red Sox start Sonny Gray. Grisham's defense, which continued to decline this year, also makes it difficult for him to play in center field over Jones.

If Grisham enters the starting lineup, it should come in a corner outfield spot. Otherwise, he'd be best off as a bench piece like Stanton. The good news is that the 29-year-old should be very effective in this role, as he consistently delivers in high-leverage situations; if the game comes down to the wire and Boston has a righty on the mound, expect Grisham to have a bat in his hands.

Surprise addition: Amed Rosario

Despite his poor regular season and lack of a defined role, Amed Rosario is on the New York Yankees' Wild Card roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this shouldn't be too surprising since Amed Rosario has been with the Yankees all season, his lack of production and New York's third-base situation make his inclusion somewhat of a head-scratcher.

The Yankees already have an abundance of third base options to consider. With Ryan McMahon being the natural third baseman, they can turn to Jose Caballero, Jazz Chisholm Jr., or even Anthony Volpe. Rosario's defense at third is clearly the worst among these options.

Even as a bench piece, Rosario has reverse splits this year, so it wouldn't make sense to platoon him against Payton Tolle in Game 1 or Ranger Suárez in Game 3 (if needed). With the lack of a clear role, perhaps the Yankees could have used his spot on a pitcher instead.

Surprise omission: Ryan Weathers

Despite emerging as a late option in the bullpen, Ryan Weathers seemingly doesn't have enough rest to be available. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the players left off the roster, Ryan Weathers is definitely the most surprising.

Even though he was returning from injury much like Stanton and Grisham, Weathers was described as "looking really healthy" by manager Aaron Boone and was supposedly "very much in play" to make the roster. The 26-year-old southpaw had also shown impressive form before going down with his flexor strain, and he even hit 96 mph on his fastball during recent live BP sessions.

Ironically, those sessions are likely why Weathers isn't on the roster. Because he'd still need rest days even as a bullpen piece, he might not be able to pitch in Games 1 or 2. Nonetheless, having him available for a winner-take-all Game 3 would have been a major X-factor. If the Yankees manage to advance to the ALDS, expect Weathers to return to the roster.

Surprise omission: Tim Hill

After a poor regular season, Tim Hill was left off the New York Yankees' Wild Card roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, Tim Hill didn't help his case performance-wise this year. His -1.1 fWAR is the worst of any Yankee this season, position player or pitcher.

Yet leaving Hill off the roster leaves the Yankees' bullpen short on lefties when combined with Weathers not making it either. Brent Headrick, who led MLB with 81 pitching appearances, is one of only two left-handed relievers on the Wild Card roster and likely the only one to pitch in high-leverage situations.

Ryan Yarbrough is more of a long-relief option, and while Carlos Rodon is expected to be used as a reliever during this series, he'd also be a bulk guy.

Without Hill, Headrick would be the only left-handed fireman the Yankees could really rely on to get a big out. Then again, Hill's ineffectiveness during the regular season indicates that the Yankees can't trust him in these spots, which is certainly fair.

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