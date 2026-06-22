Yankees Trading For Ex-Red Sox Starter Michael Wacha Makes Too Much Sense  

Yes, the Yankees remain linked to the Tigers amid the Tarik Skubal trade rumors.

Yes, Skubal would give New York a potentially historic rotation.

And yes, you can never have too much starting pitching.

But Skubal is the wrong pitcher for general manager Brian Cashman to chase ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Instead, he should be focusing on Royals right-hander Michael Wacha—a veteran pitcher who knows the American League East well.

Why target Wacha?

First, like a fine wine, the 35-year-old Wacha is getting better with age. Wacha is just 4-5 this season but sports an impressive 3.64 ERA. The workhorse leads the American League in quality starts (10) and is second to Yankees ace Cam Schlittler in innings pitched (94.0).

This is the fifth straight year Wacha has posted a sub-4.00 ERA. That run started in 2022 with the Red Sox and has continued with the Padres (2023) and Royals (2024-26).

Michael Wacha has been a consistent presence on the mound throughout the last five seasons. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Speaking of K.C., the Royals sit in last place in the AL Central, nine games behind the first-place Guardians. Kansas City is 6.5 games back in the AL Wild Card standings. A Royals fire sale is imminent.

Yankees are a "best fit" for Wacha

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called the Yankees, Athletics and Chicago White Sox best fits for Wacha.

"Kansas City is having a disappointing season and could look to move the soon-to-be 35-year-old, who is earning $18 million this season and is set to make $14 million in 2027 with a $14 million club option for 2028," Feinsand noted.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel called the Yankees, A's, White Sox, Padres, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Marlins and Cubs potential landing spots if Wacha is moved before the trade deadline.

"Few pitchers are as consistent as Wacha," Passan and McDaniel note. "He isn't going to headline a playoff rotation or even necessarily slot in as a No. 2, but rotation depth is important for postseason teams if only as a bulwark against injuries."

Wacha makes more sense than Skubal

Again, the Yankees don't need another starting pitcher. Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Max Fried can carry the club in the playoffs. You don't need a five-man rotation in a seven-game series during the postseason.

Jun 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While adding Skubal would make the Yankees' rotation insanely good, he wouldn't come cheap as the reigning two-time AL Cy Young Award winner. The 29-year-old left-hander will be a free agent this season, which means not only would Cashman have to give up top prospects for Skubal, but the ace could be a short-term rental, much like Juan Soto was in 2024.

Why not take some of those prized prospects and fix the bullpen? Or the left side of the infield? Or catcher? Those positions need serious upgrades for the stretch run. Trading for Wacha won't be expensive and provides a cushion in case one of the Yankees' current starters goes down with an injury.

Sometimes less is more. This is one of those times. So all eyes will be on Wacha when he takes the mound against the Rays in St. Petersburg, FL, on Monday.