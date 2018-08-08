Petition for LeBron James As Secretary of Education Gets More Than 5,000 Signatures

Could LeBron James take his talents to the White House in the future?

By Kaelen Jones
August 08, 2018

You know LeBron James the NBA superstar, the philanthropist and soon-to-be Hollywood producer. But how would you feel about LeBron the politician?

Well, Rebecca G. of The Care2 Community has hatched a plan to see what that would look like. She has authored a petition titled "LeBron James For Secretary of Education!" with its intended recipient being none other than President Donald J. Trump.

The petition has more than 5,000 supporters and is nearing its goal of 6,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

James and current Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, are each of the two "candidates" listed on the petition. "Sign my petition calling for Devos (sic) to be fired and LeBron James to be named Secretary of Education!" the petition declares. "LeBron James is an inspiration to kids all over the country. He's shown he cares about America's youth and understands the power of public education in helping children meet their true potential."

In her petition, Rebecca G. details how James' I PROMISE School aids at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Recently, James was interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon spanning topics including the opening of the school, his thoughts on America's current political landscape and why he called Trump 'a bum' last year.

The interview coerced Trump to respond on Twitter, suggesting James is not smart while also calling Lemon dumb. Athletes and Twitter users across the socialsphere came to James' defense, including Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

If responses on Twitter and the petition are any indicator, James is a man of the people. Perhaps a future in politics isn't out of the question for the Lakers forward, but at least for now, he'll likely keep his focus on the upcoming season.

