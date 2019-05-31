Despite Drake's antics during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors' Draymond Green said he doesn't mind the rapper's trash talk following Golden State's loss to Toronto.

On Friday, Green said the rapper has earned the right to have a long leash and "it is what it is." He added the situation gets more attention because the fan involved is Drake.

Draymond doesn't mind Drake's antics and neither should you pic.twitter.com/0pAtVjZOnT — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 31, 2019

Following the loss Thursday night, Green said he just wanted to talk basketball.

Drake is the Raptors' most famous fan and has been visibly present throughout the team's playoff journey. He showed up to Game 1 in a signed Dell Curry jersey just to tease Stephen Curry and even awkwardly covered up his old Warriors tattoos. He has been a major storyline in this series as Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson, along with others have commented on the rapper's sideline presence.

He was even reportedly warned by the NBA about his actions during the Eastern Conference finals against the Bucks. The rapper was called out by Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer for heckling Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Drake was also seen roaming the court and embracing Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

With the Raptors holding a 1–0 series lead, Game 2 will be Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.