Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday.

Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, has missed each of the Warriors' past eight games, including all of the Finals games so far, with a calf injury.

When Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked before Wednesday's game if Durant would return to the series, Lacob had no doubt: "I do. Not tonight, but I do. ... I'm serious as a heart attack."

Kerr said there has been no setback with Durant's return.

"I was hoping today would be the day he'd get back on the floor," he told reporters. "It's not going to be today. It's going to be tomorrow or next couple days."

The Warriors lost Game 3, and are now down 2–1 in the series. Besides Durant, the Warriors have injured players in guard Klay Thomson and backup center Kevon Looney. Thompson will play Game 4, while Looney is out indefinitely.

Durant has averaged 34.2 points on 52% shooting in 11 games this postseason.

Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. ET.