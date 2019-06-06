Warriors' Kevin Durant Ruled Out of Game 4 vs. Raptors

Kevin Durant will miss his ninth game of the 2019 playoffs when he misses Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2019

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday.

Durant, a two-time Finals MVP, has missed each of the Warriors' past eight games, including all of the Finals games so far, with a calf injury.

When Warriors owner Joe Lacob was asked before Wednesday's game if Durant would return to the series, Lacob had no doubt: "I do. Not tonight, but I do. ... I'm serious as a heart attack."

Kerr said there has been no setback with Durant's return.

"I was hoping today would be the day he'd get back on the floor," he told reporters. "It's not going to be today. It's going to be tomorrow or next couple days."

The Warriors lost Game 3, and are now down 2–1 in the series. Besides Durant, the Warriors have injured players in guard Klay Thomson and backup center Kevon Looney. Thompson will play Game 4, while Looney is out indefinitely

Durant has averaged 34.2 points on 52% shooting in 11 games this postseason.

Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message