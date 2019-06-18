Raptors fans provided the biggest assist possible Monday.

Toronto celebrated the first championship in team history with a parade Monday, and there was a lot going on. Like, a lot.

But the best part of the raucous day, outside of Kawhi Leonard mocking his laugh obviously, was something that happened deep in the crowd when a little boy got separated from his family.

What happened from there, was the crowd chanting "We found Landon," allowing his parents to quickly locate him.

Fav moment from #RaptorsParade: A crying kid who lost his parents gets taken in by the crowd. Crowd starts a "We Found Landon" chant to attract attention. Before long he gets reunited with his parents, cheers n tears all around pic.twitter.com/t5EmowWp2w — Chris Howson-Jan (@HowsonJan) June 17, 2019

Canadians can be such helpful people.