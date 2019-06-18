‘We Found Landon’: Raptors Fans Use Simple Chant to Help Lost Child Find Parents

Some clever Raptors fans helped a lost child get reunited with his parents.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 18, 2019

Raptors fans provided the biggest assist possible Monday.

Toronto celebrated the first championship in team history with a parade Monday, and there was a lot going on. Like, a lot.

But the best part of the raucous day, outside of Kawhi Leonard mocking his laugh obviously, was something that happened deep in the crowd when a little boy got separated from his family.

What happened from there, was the crowd chanting "We found Landon," allowing his parents to quickly locate him.

Canadians can be such helpful people.

