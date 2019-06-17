Remember back in September when Kawhi Leonard spoke to the media with Danny Green at their introductory press conference as members of the Raptors?

If you don't, you've at least seen the most important moment from that presser.

Some smiling and laughing from Kawhi Leonard during his introductory press conference with the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/uYNYldpwDC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 24, 2018

Well, one full NBA season later, Kawhi is the one getting the last laugh as he and the Raptors claimed the 2019 NBA championship.

So during their celebratory parade Monday, Leonard couldn't help but go full "fun guy" with the people of Toronto (including a Kawhi impersonator).

From rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid." shirt to getting serenaded by chants of "five more years" led by teammate Kyle Lowry, the day belonged to Leonard just as much as it did Drake.

But when Leonard got a chance to speak to all of Toronto, he provided one of the greatest mic drops of all time.

KAWHI IS A FUN GUY pic.twitter.com/TatuxhAH1t — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 17, 2019

And that is how you deliver a joke that was nine months in the making.