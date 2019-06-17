Kawhi Leonard Joking About the Kawhi Laugh Is the Perfect Ending to the NBA Season

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The entire NBA season came around full circle Monday when Kawhi Leonard clowned his infamous laugh from his introductory press conference.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 17, 2019

Remember back in September when Kawhi Leonard spoke to the media with Danny Green at their introductory press conference as members of the Raptors?

If you don't, you've at least seen the most important moment from that presser.

Well, one full NBA season later, Kawhi is the one getting the last laugh as he and the Raptors claimed the 2019 NBA championship.

So during their celebratory parade Monday, Leonard couldn't help but go full "fun guy" with the people of Toronto (including a Kawhi impersonator).

From rocking a "Board Man Gets Paid." shirt to getting serenaded by chants of "five more years" led by teammate Kyle Lowry, the day belonged to Leonard just as much as it did Drake.

But when Leonard got a chance to speak to all of Toronto, he provided one of the greatest mic drops of all time.

And that is how you deliver a joke that was nine months in the making

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message