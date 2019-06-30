The big day is finally here. NBA free agency is set to start Sunday evening as the most entertaining portion of the league's offseason gets underway.

Some of the league's biggest stars have already appeared to have hammered out new deals as the period starts. The Celtics have reportedly hammered out terms with All-Star point guard Kemba Walker on a four-year, $141 million contract. Meanwhile, the Nets appear to be zeroing in on All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

With two of the NBA's top guards already off the market, focus continues to increase upon Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, who have apparently discussed teaming up this offseason.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• Sunday, 12:06 p.m. – Ricky Rubio and the Pacers are expected to agree on a contract once free agency opens. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Sunday, 11:07 a.m. – The Mavericks are expected to sign Dwight Powell to a three-year, $33 million extension. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Sunday, 1:05 a.m. – Nikola Mirotic signed a contract worth a reported six years and $79.7 million in U.S. dollars with Euroleague club Barcelona. (Neil Johnson, ESPN)

• Sunday, 12:54 a.m. – The Jazz are emerging as a "significant threat" to sign Bojan Bogdanovic away from the Pacers. (Tony Jones, The Athletic)

• Saturday, 11:55 p.m. – Free agent Nikola Vucevic plans to commit to a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Magic. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

• Saturday, 9:10 p.m. – The Clippers are exploring the possibility of signing both Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler. (Marc Stein, The New York Times)