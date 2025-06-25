All 76ers

76ers NBA Draft Day: Quick Look At Kon Knueppel's Value

Duke standout Kon Knueppel will be available for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

With three Duke prospects projected to go top 10, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a position to bring on another Blue Devil, making it back-to-back years.

Last season, the Sixers went on the clock shortly after the lottery concluded. The team called on Duke freshman, Jared McCain. Although McCain’s rookie year ended prematurely, he was clearly a strong pick, giving the Duke program another pat on the back for developing players.

Kon Knueppel enters the NBA Draft with a lot of buzz growing as selection time inches closer.

Kon Knueppel Duke Highlight Tape

NBA Draft Expert Analysis

“Stout floor spacer with the potential to add more to his offensive bag.” - The Ringer

“Knueppel brings more than just a sharpshooter’s stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. He’s got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside, but to become a player that takes over games he’ll need to overcome his average athleticism.” - Yahoo Sports

“Knueppel was an all-around player at Duke, but his 3-point shot was his calling card. He profiles as a sharpshooter at the NBA level who can immediately contribute, while the 19-year-old’s playmaking and defense will take some time to develop.” - NBA.com

Common Comparisons

It’s hard to pinpoint just one. Many high-volume three-point shooters have been linked to Knueppel.

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the first half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Sixers Could Use Kon Knueppel

It’s pretty clear that if Knueppel ends up in a situation where he’s expected to be in the rotation right away, he’s going to be relied on to be a three-point flame-thrower. In 39 games at Duke, Knueppel averaged 5.3 threes per game, and he hit on 41 percent of them. Quite impressive.

Praised for his high IQ and obvious talent with his long-range shooting, Knueppel simply fits today’s NBA. If the Sixers move back from the third pick, Knueppel is a no-brainer addition. You can never have enough reliable shooters.

Consensus Rank: No. 4

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

