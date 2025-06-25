76ers NBA Draft Day: Quick Look At Kon Knueppel's Value
With three Duke prospects projected to go top 10, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a position to bring on another Blue Devil, making it back-to-back years.
Last season, the Sixers went on the clock shortly after the lottery concluded. The team called on Duke freshman, Jared McCain. Although McCain’s rookie year ended prematurely, he was clearly a strong pick, giving the Duke program another pat on the back for developing players.
Kon Knueppel enters the NBA Draft with a lot of buzz growing as selection time inches closer.
NBA Draft Expert Analysis
“Stout floor spacer with the potential to add more to his offensive bag.” - The Ringer
“Knueppel brings more than just a sharpshooter’s stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. He’s got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside, but to become a player that takes over games he’ll need to overcome his average athleticism.” - Yahoo Sports
“Knueppel was an all-around player at Duke, but his 3-point shot was his calling card. He profiles as a sharpshooter at the NBA level who can immediately contribute, while the 19-year-old’s playmaking and defense will take some time to develop.” - NBA.com
Common Comparisons
It’s hard to pinpoint just one. Many high-volume three-point shooters have been linked to Knueppel.
Why the Sixers Could Use Kon Knueppel
It’s pretty clear that if Knueppel ends up in a situation where he’s expected to be in the rotation right away, he’s going to be relied on to be a three-point flame-thrower. In 39 games at Duke, Knueppel averaged 5.3 threes per game, and he hit on 41 percent of them. Quite impressive.
Praised for his high IQ and obvious talent with his long-range shooting, Knueppel simply fits today’s NBA. If the Sixers move back from the third pick, Knueppel is a no-brainer addition. You can never have enough reliable shooters.