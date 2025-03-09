11-Year NBA Sharpshooter Ruled Out for Sixers-Jazz
When the Utah Jazz pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, the visitors will be without their veteran sharpshooter, Jordan Clarkson.
According to the official NBA injury report, Clarkson is dealing with a lingering foot injury. Therefore, he joined a large group of Jazz players who will get the night off in South Philly as the weekend closes out.
Throughout the year, Clarkson has struggled to stay healthy and on the court for the Jazz. By the time the season reached January, Clarkson had just 21 appearances in 32 games. When Utah rang in the new year, Clarkson appeared in two games before Clarkson went down with an injury.
The January 4 matchup against the Miami Heat featured a two-minute shift from Clarkson. He went on to miss 10 games in a row. While he played in the next 10 out of 15 games, Clarkson has struggled to stay healthy since.
Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Clarkson is set to miss his sixth game in a row. The veteran has been available for just 32 of Utah’s 63 games this year.
Over the course of the season, Clarkson has posted averages of 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He was shooting 37 percent from three on seven attempts per game when healthy.
This season, it’s evident the Jazz are in a rebuilding stage and hoping to land a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Considering they are one of a few teams with high odds of winning the top pick, they are likely more hesitant to roll out players dealing with certain setbacks.
The Sixers and the Jazz will meet for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Sunday.
