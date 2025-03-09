All 76ers

11-Year NBA Sharpshooter Ruled Out for Sixers-Jazz

Jordan Clarkson will miss another matchup for the Utah Jazz against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) watch the Philadelphia 76ers shoot free throws during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) watch the Philadelphia 76ers shoot free throws during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Utah Jazz pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, the visitors will be without their veteran sharpshooter, Jordan Clarkson.

According to the official NBA injury report, Clarkson is dealing with a lingering foot injury. Therefore, he joined a large group of Jazz players who will get the night off in South Philly as the weekend closes out.

Throughout the year, Clarkson has struggled to stay healthy and on the court for the Jazz. By the time the season reached January, Clarkson had just 21 appearances in 32 games. When Utah rang in the new year, Clarkson appeared in two games before Clarkson went down with an injury.

The January 4 matchup against the Miami Heat featured a two-minute shift from Clarkson. He went on to miss 10 games in a row. While he played in the next 10 out of 15 games, Clarkson has struggled to stay healthy since.

Jordan Clarkso
Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Reggie Jackson (00) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Clarkson is set to miss his sixth game in a row. The veteran has been available for just 32 of Utah’s 63 games this year.

Over the course of the season, Clarkson has posted averages of 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists. He was shooting 37 percent from three on seven attempts per game when healthy.

This season, it’s evident the Jazz are in a rebuilding stage and hoping to land a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Considering they are one of a few teams with high odds of winning the top pick, they are likely more hesitant to roll out players dealing with certain setbacks.

The Sixers and the Jazz will meet for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Sunday.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News